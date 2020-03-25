Author Michelle Lynn's new book "The Measure of the Dawn" is a gripping and potent work of vampire fiction

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michelle Lynn is a writer currently residing in a small town in western Kentucky known for its elaborate quilt shows and craft fairs every spring and fall. She has published his latest book "The Measure of the Dawn": a fast-paced story of power, passion, and immortality.

Akiko Yamada felt like the prodigal daughter returning home after years away. They had whisked her away for her safety, but that safety net had failed.

Yoichi Kyo knew the moment Akiko had been released from his clutches. He only had to figure out where his half-blood brother had sent her. They would all learn, regardless, she was his now. What had begun as a game had only turned into an evil and dark obsession. No one else could have her.

Luca Kyo had been flung into the deepest pit of hell after seeing Akiko off to America. Tokyo felt cold now, a perpetual winter for him. It had been for her safety, but then Yoichi found her. Now, he moved quickly to get her back home to protect her properly.

Coming back home to Tokyo was different. She was different. She only hoped she had the strength to fight off the evil in Yoichi that threatened to drown her.

No more ignoring his feelings, Luca was ready for his winter to end. To measure the dawn after never-ending darkness, he would finally tell her the truth about how he felt.

Published by Page Publishing, Michelle Lynn's engrossing book is a vivid and suspenseful vampire tale that keeps the pages turning until the stunning conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Measure of the Dawn" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

