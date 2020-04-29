Author P.D. McClafferty's new book "The Fate of Heaven" is a riveting intergalactic adventure pitting the remnants of humanity against a sinister artificial intelligence

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P.D. McClafferty is a US Air Force veteran with thirty years of service including a tour in Vietnam and involvement in both Gulf wars, a graduate (BA and MA) of Norwich University, and a former martial arts instructor currently residing in North Carolina with his wife and their two cats. He has published his new book "The Fate of Heaven": an action-packed thriller that keeps the pages turning until the stunning conclusion.

Seven ships to conquer a world.

In the 23rd century humanity is now using implants, marketed as the replacement to cellphones, to give themselves a virtual heaven on Earth. Unfortunately for them, the Heuristic Integrated Sentient System, the AI that created the implants, has other ideas. After ruthlessly culling the population, HISS relents, allowing a few thousands of the most militant to escape off-world, only because the price of their extermination is too high, and not for the lack of trying.

Now, Sofia Franke, former crippled refugee from the planet Charybdis, is piloting the frigate CFS Virginia to attack the planet that gave birth to her race before HISS can attack the free humans again, finally destroying what remains of the independent human race.

Published by Page Publishing, P.D. McClafferty's engrossing book is a compelling choice for avid science fiction fantasy readers.

Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "The Fate of Heaven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

