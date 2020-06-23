Author Robert E. Jordan's newly released "Faith, Flag, and Family" is an informative and inspirational memoir from a former US Navy Chief Warrant Officer.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith, Flag, and Family": an intelligent and captivating memoir about the experiences of a former US Navy Chief Warrant Officer. "Faith, Flag, and Family" is the creation of published author, Robert E. Jordan, a graduate of the State University of New York at Albany and former Chief Warrant Officer in the US Navy who served five tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Jordan writes: "Throughout my career, I have offered guidance and counsel to many. I found that by offering my written sentiments regarding service in support of others, those in receipt of my writings were especially receptive; and throughout my career, countless individuals sought me out for personal and professional advice. My intention in writing this book is to offer guidance to a widening audience. Rather than sequential chapters, each title contained herein is a selection to be enjoyed as I trust my words will spark the reader's interest. Each chapter is intended to serve as a testimonial to be referenced along life's journey. To the reader of each of these short essays, I wish you great success and, of course, many blessings."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert E. Jordan's new book is a collection of over a hundred short essays that each take the form of intriguing tales from the life and experiences of a Chief Warrant Officer in the US Navy and invariably contain a valuable life lesson relating to topics as varied as facing uncertainty, commitment to a cause, making a difference in the lives of others, and dealing with loss.

Shot with humor, humility, compassion, and wisdom throughout, this memoir is one that's sure to appeal to readers of all ilks and backgrounds and serve as an invaluable source of inspiration and guidance in any of the myriad issues upon which Jordan's autobiographical essays and intriguing anecdotes touch.

View a synopsis of "Faith, Flag, and Family" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Faith, Flag, and Family" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Faith, Flag, and Family", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing