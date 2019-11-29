Author Tenora J. Simoñez's new book "A Legacy of Hate: The First Generation" is an evocative portrait of the selfish treachery of women who covet the fortunes of others

CARRBORO, N.C., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tenora J. Simoñez, a former professor of English and Communication for various universities in Georgia currently living in the Southeast, has completed her new book "A Legacy of Hate: The First Generation": a disquieting portrait of grasping self-interest in the segregated South.

Tenora writes, "There are two sides to every story, and then there is the truth. 'A Legacy of Hate: The First Generation' exposes the absolute truth, not sides of the truth in relations to generational practices such as witchcraft, rootwork, curses, and ethnic secrets in rural South Carolina. These rituals are passed through generations from mothers to daughters. In this book, two families are examined, the Youngbloods and the Greens.

'A woman who don' know how the world work is bound to lose her place in it.' This sentiment echoes throughout the book, as women deceive and spiritually attack each other for one thing that is treasured the most—the love of a man. Including jealousy, this book exposes all manner of the seven deadly sins—greed, pride, anger, sloth, gluttony, envy, and lust. A Legacy of Hate: The First Generation examines and uncovers the lives of two distinctly different women with diverse maternal styles—Nyla, a passive and gentle mother of seven, and Marabel, a woman who is determined to undo the mistakes of her past and secure favorable futures for her daughters, by any means necessary.

'A Legacy of Hate: The First Generation' investigates how women are viewed by their husbands, how women feel in stifled marriages, how mothers interact with their daughters, and ultimately, how sisters change when they enter adulthood. This book exposes incestuous acts between fathers and daughters and the explanations fathers use to justify their behaviors. Through all of the manipulation, deception, cheating, and spiritual attacks, women in this book continue to wreak havoc on each other, in their families, and throughout their communities. Once you read this exposé, you must ask yourselves, for which family am I rooting?"

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Tenora J. Simoñez's engrossing book is a vivid portrait of the fraught relationships between a community of women seeking advantage to the detriment of others.



