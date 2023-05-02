Authority Brands Achieves Successful First Quarter with Record-Breaking Number of New Deal Signings

Leading Home Service Franchise Group Marks Milestone Quarter Seeing More Than 70 Territories Sold and a 6% Increase in System-Wide Revenue

COLUMBIA, Md., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands announced today that it achieved a strong start to 2023 with a record-breaking first quarter that saw the franchise group sign a total of 45 new area development agreements covering 72 territories and acquire America's only national mobile screen repair service, Screenmobile. Authority Brands continued their upward trajectory by exceeding the financial goals set for the first quarter with a 6% increase in system-wide revenue and opening more than 18 franchises. Authority Brands' rapid growth reinforces the viability of each brand and the industry at large.

"It has been a historic quarter at Authority Brands, and I am proud that our franchise owners continue to see the value in being a part of our family of industry-leading home service brands and are committed to helping us grow across the United States," said Jordan Wilson, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at Authority Brands. "Kicking off what we hope to be our most successful year yet, our team is looking forward to another great quarter and continued expansion of our invaluable network of franchise owners in order to provide the highest quality home services to customers all around the country."

Highlights of the milestones these brands achieved in the first quarter of 2023 include:

America's Swimming Pool signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 6 territories including the Chicagoland area and upstate South Carolina .

signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 6 territories including the Chicagoland area and upstate . Benjamin Franklin Plumbing signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 4 territories including areas of Ohio and New Jersey .

signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 4 territories including areas of and . The Cleaning Authority signed 4 new franchise agreements for a total of 4 territories including Redmond, Washington ; Torrance, California ; and several markets in New Jersey .

signed 4 new franchise agreements for a total of 4 territories including ; ; and several markets in . Color World Paining signed 1 new franchise agreement for 2 territories in West Fort Worth, Texas .

signed 1 new franchise agreement for 2 territories in . DoodyCalls signed 3 new franchise agreements for a total of 3 territories including Corpus Christi, Texas ; Forsyth, Georgia ; and Rochester, New York .

signed 3 new franchise agreements for a total of 3 territories including ; ; and . DRYmedic Restoration Services signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 8 territories including Houston, Texas and several markets in California .

signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 8 territories including and several markets in . Homewatch CareGivers signed 6 new franchise agreements for a total of 7 territories including Boston, Massachusetts ; Pleasanton and Folsom, California ; Hollywood and Winter Garden, Florida ; and Potomac, Maryland .

signed 6 new franchise agreements for a total of 7 territories including ; and ; and ; and . The Junkluggers signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 4 territories including Savannah, Georgia and Miami, Florida .

signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 4 territories including and . Mister Sparky signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 5 territories including Santa Rosa, California and Columbus, Ohio .

signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 5 territories including and . Monster Tree Service signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 5 territories including Springboro, Ohio and St. Charles, Missouri .

signed 2 new franchise agreements for a total of 5 territories including and . Mosquito Squad signed 4 new franchise agreements for a total of 4 territories including Phoenix and East Valley, Arizona ; Rancho Cucamonga, California ; and West Tulsa, Oklahoma .

signed 4 new franchise agreements for a total of 4 territories including and East Valley, ; ; and . One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning signed 8 new franchise agreements for a total of 8 territories including Fresno and San Diego, California ; Hilton Head , South Carolina ; Calumet City, Illinois ; and more.

signed 8 new franchise agreements for a total of 8 territories including and ; , ; ; and more. Screenmobile was acquired by Authority Brands in February and signed 1 new franchise agreement in South Mills, North Carolina .

was acquired by Authority Brands in February and signed 1 new franchise agreement in . Woofie's signed 5 new franchise agreements for a total of 10 territories including its first-ever in California .

Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,000 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners. All franchisors within the Authority Brands portfolio are looking to expand with qualified franchisees across the United States. To learn more about franchising opportunities within the Authority Brands portfolio, please visit: https://www.authoritybrands.com/franchising/.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

