Authority Brands Acquires The Junkluggers

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands announced today the purchase of The Junkluggers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Junkluggers is an eco-friendly junk removal franchise focused on customer service and bettering the environment in communities around the country. Founded by Josh Cohen in 2004, The Junkluggers made it their mission to disrupt the junk removal industry by instituting sustainable practices to divert waste from landfills through recycling, donations to charities, and innovative concepts like Remix Market, a secondhand marketplace. The Junkluggers has franchise owners operating across 350 territories with over 90 locations spread across the United States.

Companies under the Authority Brands umbrella include leading home service brands America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, STOP Restoration and Woofie's. They operate across multiple home service sectors. Authority Brands supports individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational tools and resources.

"The Junkluggers is a natural fit to our ever-expanding Authority Brands portfolio of home service brands," said Craig Donaldson, CEO of Authority Brands. "As we celebrate Authority Brands' 5th anniversary, we look forward to the coming years of continued growth and success, much of which is made possible by our strategic acquisitions and our partnership with mission-driven brands that align with our core values. We are excited to welcome The Junkluggers to our family of brands and support them as they continue their upward growth trajectory and expand their franchise business."

"As we continue to broaden our Authority Brands portfolio, our team hones in on brands and entrepreneurs that are driven to succeed. The Junkluggers' dedication to their customers and the environment makes them a key partner for our Authority Brands family and we are looking forward to supporting their success through the many resources we provide," said Ashish Karandikar, Board of Directors member of Authority Brands' parent company and Partner at Apax.

"The Junkluggers was created to not only help customers get rid of unwanted items, but to promote green practices in every community we operate in and with each piece of junk we lug," said Josh Cohen, Founder and CEO of The Junkluggers. "Our new partnership with the Authority Brands network will power our mission and allow us the support and resources to expand our client network without sacrificing our passion for sustainability and customer service that have been the cornerstone to our success. I can't wait to see what the future holds as my team and I continue to be involved and committed to the company."

Boxwood Partners LLC represented The Junkluggers and acted as their exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 12 leading home service franchisors: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

