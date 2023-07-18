Authority Brands Sees Continued Success with Innovation, Franchise Openings, and New Deals in Second Quarter of 2023

Leading Home Service Franchise Group on Track to Have a Grand Slam Year in Development Signing 44 New Franchise Agreements and Expanding Across 76 Territories

COLUMBIA, Md., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands announced today continued success at the halfway mark of 2023 with another strong quarter that saw the franchise group sign a total of 44 new deals and 76 new territories across their portfolio of 15 home service brands. This resilient second quarter followed a record-breaking first quarter wherein the franchise leader sold more than 70 territories and achieved a six percent increase in system-wide revenue. Year-to-date, the franchise group has completed 89 new deals and grown across 149 territories with plans for continued expansion through the end of 2023.

"With our continued success and ongoing commitment to each of our home service brands, our team is proud of the accomplishments we have achieved so far in 2023. From our corporate and sales team to our franchise owners out in the field, Authority Brands is a results-driven company that strives for excellence and being the best in the business," said Jordan Wilson, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at Authority Brands. "We are humbled and motivated by the milestones we have fulfilled thus far and look forward to seeing what the next half of the year holds as we identify new means of expansion and opportunities to support our incredible family of franchise owners."

Second quarter highlights from companies within the Authority Brands portfolio include:

America's Swimming Pool Company targeted the South for expansion by signing on four new owners to service Bradenton, Florida ; Sarasota, Florida ; South Shore, Florida ; and New Orleans, Louisiana .

targeted the South for expansion by signing on four new owners to service ; ; South Shore, ; and . Benjamin Franklin Plumbing expanded their franchise footprint by signing six new deals that included five new owners and one cross-branded owner in markets across the country including Gilbert, Arizona ; Bentonville, Arkansas ; Long Beach, California ; Boise, Idaho ; Grand Rapids, Michigan ; and Sherman, Texas .

expanded their franchise footprint by signing six new deals that included five new owners and one cross-branded owner in markets across the country including ; ; ; ; ; and . The Cleaning Authority welcomed seven new owners in seven territories including Anaheim, California ; St. Augustine, Florida ; Winter Garden, Florida ; Venice Beach , Florida ; Dayton, Ohio ; West Cleveland, Ohio ; and Evansville, Wisconsin . The residential cleaning franchise also opened four new locations in Pompano Beach, Florida ; Cherry Hill, New Jersey ; West Cleveland, Ohio ; and East Portland, Oregon .

welcomed seven new owners in seven territories including ; ; ; , ; ; West ; and . The residential cleaning franchise also opened four new locations in ; ; West ; and . Color World Painting broadened their brushstrokes with a new franchise owner covering two territories in Cypress, Texas .

broadened their brushstrokes with a new franchise owner covering two territories in . DoodyCalls signed on five new owners in territories including Phoenix, Arizona ; Miami, Florida ; Crystal Lake, Illinois ; Syracuse, New York ; and West Chester, Pennsylvania .

signed on five new owners in territories including ; ; ; ; and . DRYmedic Restoration Services signed two new deals with one new owner and one cross-branded owner in Alabama and Jensen Beach, Florida .

signed two new deals with one new owner and one cross-branded owner in and . Homewatch CareGivers launched a new recruitment website as a result of the homecare franchisor's renewed focus on supporting franchisees develop their employer culture and as a means for individual owners to streamline the recruitment and retention process. Additionally, Homewatch began implementing quarterly performance groups to help support participating franchise owners improve financial performance through collaborative sharing of best practices and peer mentorship.

launched a new recruitment website as a result of the homecare franchisor's renewed focus on supporting franchisees develop their employer culture and as a means for individual owners to streamline the recruitment and retention process. Additionally, Homewatch began implementing quarterly performance groups to help support participating franchise owners improve financial performance through collaborative sharing of best practices and peer mentorship. The Junkluggers signed with a franchise owner to open across three territories in Katy, Texas .

signed with a franchise owner to open across three territories in . Mister Sparky signed three new deals in Sacramento, California ; Dayton, Ohio ; and Livingston, Texas .

signed three new deals in ; ; and . Monster Tree Service welcomed one new owner in Midsouth, Tennessee ; two new resale owners in North Anne Arundel County, Maryland and Sarasota, Florida ; and a new franchise in Greater Boulder, Colorado .

welcomed one new owner in Midsouth, ; two new resale owners in and ; and a new franchise in . Mosquito Squad celebrated two new franchise openings in Wyoming and Chattanooga, Tennessee .

celebrated two new franchise openings in and . One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning fueled development efforts with four new deals signed including three in a nearly sold out market in Georgetown , Lakeway , and Willow Creek , Texas along with another in Easton, Pennsylvania .

fueled development efforts with four new deals signed including three in a nearly sold out market in , , and , along with another in . Screenmobile completed their transition to Authority Brands in the second quarter of 2023 and are already establishing a strong development pipeline. The brand is poised to achieve new goals with a major focus on expansion on the Gulf Coast and South Atlantic regions of the United States .

completed their transition to Authority Brands in the second quarter of 2023 and are already establishing a strong development pipeline. The brand is poised to achieve new goals with a major focus on expansion on the Gulf Coast and South Atlantic regions of . Woofie's had its most successful quarter yet signing 10 new owners over 18 territories, including in Castle Rock, Colorado ; Lutz, Florida ; West Orlando, Florida ; Sandy Springs, Georgia ; Bethesda, Maryland ; Grand Rapids, Michigan ; Morristown, New Jersey ; Greenville, South Carolina ; Grapevine, Texas ; and Alexandria, Virginia . The pet care franchise also opened four new locations across the United States in Q2.

In addition to new signings and growing sales, franchisors in the Authority Brands portfolio continue to innovate with new business tactics to enhance the customer and franchise owner experience. Earlier in the quarter, DoodyCalls launched a new CRM software system that allows franchise owners to fully track their customer's personal service journeys. Additionally, these home service brands continue to engage in strategic partnerships to differentiate themselves from others in the industry, like America's Swimming Pool Company who partnered with Heritage Pool Supply to give franchise owners a competitive edge to streamline product and supply purchasing.

Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,000 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners. All franchisors within the Authority Brands portfolio are looking to expand with qualified franchisees across the United States. To learn more about franchising opportunities within the Authority Brands portfolio, please visit: https://www.authoritybrands.com/franchising/.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

Contact:

Sarah Guffey

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

sguffey@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/authority-brands-sees-continued-success-with-innovation-franchise-openings-and-new-deals-in-second-quarter-of-2023-301880099.html

SOURCE Authority Brands, LLC