Autism Speaks Appoints Kelli Seely Chief Marketing Officer    

NEW YORK , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Speaks, the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting solutions for people with autism across the spectrum and throughout the life span, today announced that Kelli Seely has been named Chief Marketing Officer of the organization.

Seely joins Autism Speaks following an eight-year tenure at Special Olympics, where she advanced from Chief Development Officer to Chief Marketing, Communications and Development Officer, leading a team responsible for Special Olympics' corporate, foundation, individual, digital giving, and direct marketing initiatives. In her former role, Seely also oversaw the organization's global branding, marketing and celebrity ambassador efforts, and further spearheaded campaigns that diversified and reinvigorated Special Olympics' funding and marketing strategy. Prior to joining Special Olympics in 2014, Seely served as Sr. Vice President/Chief Development Officer of the United Service Organizations (USO), President and CEO of Make-a-Wish Foundation Los Angeles from 2004-2008 and as the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and Conference & Visitors Bureau President and CEO.

As Autism Speaks' CMO, Seely will develop and lead the overall marketing and communications strategy for Autism Speaks, furthering the organization's mission through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.

"We are thrilled to have Kelli take on leadership of the Marketing Communications team at Autism Speaks," Keith Wargo, President and CEO, Autism Speaks. "Given her experience at several non-profit organizations, Kelli has a proven track record of building and sustaining non-profit organizational success and engaging directly with special needs communities to create an impact on local and national levels. Her insight will be an invaluable addition to our executive team and accelerate our progress toward creating a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential."

"I am honored to join Autism Speaks in a new chapter, as the organization continues to evolve as a leader in driving change to create a more inclusive world for autistic people," said Seely. "In my years of working with some of the most innovative leaders, partners and stakeholders in the non-profit space, I understand the challenges and rewards of propelling positive change to help people with developmental disorders. I look forward to collaborating with a new group of visionaries at Autism Speaks to make a difference in the lives of the millions impacted by autism around the world."

Seely's appointment and efforts as CMO will further drive the organization's commitment to enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow for people on the spectrum.

To learn more about Autism Speaks and how you can support the mission, visit www.AutismSpeaks.org .

About autism

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influences the development of autism, and autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism affects an estimated 1 in 44 children.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org . Learn more by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

