18.06.2019 18:38:00
Autism Speaks Canada is excited to announce that applications for 2019 round of Family Services Community Grants is open; Since 2010, over $4 million has been granted to support programs and servi...
Autism Speaks Canada invites charitable organizations to submit their letter of intent for 2019 Family Services Community Grants by June 21, 2019.
TORONTO, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Since 2010, $4 million has been granted to over 280 organizations across Canada. We are now accepting Letters of Intent for our 2019 Family Services Community Grants. Charitable organizations are encouraged to apply, please reach out to your service provider to share this exciting opportunity.
The 2019 Family Services Community Grants program has been structured to reflect the need for more collaborative service delivery approaches and build the scope of promising evidence-based practice across the country. The focus of our Family Services Community Grants is to:
- Increase capacity of services that enhance the lives of individuals with autism and their families
- Establish promising practices and encourage evidence-based service delivery
- Foster collaborative approaches to service delivery
- Reflect current needs and service gaps
To promote services to underserved communities, special consideration will be given to programs which are developed that intentionally support any of the following ten key areas:
Important Dates
Letter of intent for 2019 Family Services Community Grants is due by June 21, 2019. Learn more and apply today for the Family Services Community Grants program.
Eligibility
- A minimum of two (2) organizations must jointly submit for an innovation grant
- One organization must be identified as the lead. This lead organization must have charitable status within Canada
- Partnering organizations can include service providers, researchers, educational institutions, ministries and municipalities, professionals, healthcare institutions and corporations
About Autism Spectrum Disorder
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or Autism, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. Causes include a combination of genetic and environmental influences, and many are accompanied by medical issues such as gastrointestinal disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects 70 million people globally. Approximately 1 in 66 children and youth are diagnosed with ASD in Canada.
About Autism Speaks Canada
Autism Speaks Canada is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families by supporting and working with community partners; enhancing resources and services; increasing understanding, acceptance and inclusion of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. Learn more and join the conversation:
