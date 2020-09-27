Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a leading automobile company in China, has formally announced to transform into a global mobility technology company. GWM has initiated a raft of major strategy upgrade including corporate culture, products, technology and marketing. At Auto China 2020, GWM reveals a refreshed image with new product lineup beefing up with leading new tech, including new models from NEV brand ORA, the HAVAL Dagou, the third generation of legendary HAVAL H6, F&L, POER pickup, HAVAL H9 and HAVAL F7&F7X, to face the future and compete in the global markets.

"This year is the turning point for HAVAL to usher in a new era. HAVAL moves forward to 'the No.1 professional SUV brand in the world', with the trust of 6 million users around the world. HAVAL H6 won 87 monthly sales crowns among all competitors in the SUV segment in China," says Wen Fei, General Manager of Haval. "We officially launched the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 a few weeks ago, showing the state-of-art tech to the global consumers. The HAVAL Dagou, a 3/4-scale vehicle, brings a new category choice for young users. These two new cars based on the latest GWM L.E.M.O.N. Platform, creating infinite potential for HAVAL."

The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 leads high-level intelligent driving experience with five-dimensional upgrade in design, intelligence, power, safety, and comfort. It's gained instant popularity since launch, the sales volume has exceeded 20,000 units since launch in less than a month. Among the early owners, female praise the rich intelligent driving assistance which is close to Level L3 autonomous driving, while the male simply adore the intelligent connectivity like FOTA upgrade tech, and the unexpected performance of engine, transmission and chassis system.

Based on the concept of co-creation and "user development", the HAVAL Dagou, which became famous before it was launched, and successfully built its distinctive awareness, get its name, icon of Brand, configuration name and color name through online voting by users. And the whole lifecycle of HAVAL Dagou will be "co-created" by users. Users' choice in UI and UX will also be highly customizable in the future.

GWM POER EV model has been launched to demonstrate GWM's insight of future pickup industry. This EV model has been equipped with leading tech, including ternary lithium battery, the global first co-axial integrated electronic drive bridge. With max range of 405km, GWM POER EV, with 150KW of power and 300N·m of torque, is EV pickup with the longest range among pickup trucks sold in China.

The official name of P series pickup, POER which will be used in international markets, has been announced in this auto show. The word POER(pronounced as power) is inspired by the Chinese character Pao, and also comes from the word POWER in its middle English form. It can be interpreted to the acronyms of "powerful, off-road, enjoyable and reliable". GWM wants to build a vehicle that is powerful not just mechanically but also practically, that can go off-road, and the intelligent connectivity makes the ride always enjoyable, and intelligent safety to make it reliable in extreme conditions.

GWM also adopt multiple timezones live streaming technology to introduce the event to customers and business partners in Asia, Europe, South America, Africa, and Oceania. In addition, GWM connects International media live to demonstrate the new product lineup from an international perspective, and presents the grand occasion of the GWM booth at Auto China 2020.

