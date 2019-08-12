Auto-injectors Market Size Worth $3.18 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 19.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global auto-injectors market size is expected to reach USD 3.18 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.5%. Rising incidence of anaphylactic shock and other diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid, & multiple sclerosis along with increasing approvals of auto-injectors are impelling growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Disposable auto-injectors emerged as the largest segment owing to convenience and ease of use

Homecare settings accounted for largest share in end-use segment owing to increasing demand of products for daily administration of insulin

North America dominated the auto-injectors market with largest share in 2018. Increasing demand for new technologies along with advanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing number of diabetic patients

Some of the key players are Eli Lilly; Scandinavian Health Ltd.; AbbVie, Inc.; Amgen; Owen Mumford ; Ypsomed; Teva Pharmaceutical; Biogen Idec; Mylan N.V.; Pfizer, Inc.; and Sanofi

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Auto-Injectors Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis By Product Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Disease Indication (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis), By End Use (Homecare Settings, Hospitals & Clinics), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/auto-injectors-market

Increasing prevalence of life-threatening allergies and rising demand for these devices are expected to aid growth. As per the Food Allergy Research & Education, around 200, 000 people every year need emergency medical care for allergic food reactions.

In addition, increasing approvals are anticipated to drive growth. For instance, in August 2018, U.S. FDA approved the first generic epinephrine auto-injector of Teva Pharmaceuticals to treat emergency allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Generic versions of EpiPen Jr & EpiPen of 0.15 mg & 0.3 mg, respectively, are indicated for pediatric and adult patients weighing more than 33 pounds.

Moreover, manufacturers are also developing new products and innovative technologies, which is expected to propel market growth. For instance, in June 2018, AbbVie GK launched Humira, which is a fully human antitumor necrosis factor alpha monoclonal antibody formulation with lock function & injection start & end alerts as well as an inspection window and injects completely in 10 seconds. Demand for these devices is increasing as they are designed in accordance with patient acceptance and compliance. Technological advancements are anticipated to make them more convenient and user-friendly. This is encouraging patients to adopt this technology for chronic illnesses.

Grand View Research has segmented the global auto-injectors market based on product type, disease indication, end use, and region:

Auto-injectors Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Disposable Auto-Injectors



Reusable Auto-Injectors



Prefilled Auto-Injectors





Empty Auto-Injectors

Auto-injectors Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Rheumatoid Arthritis



Multiple Sclerosis



Diabetes



Anaphylaxis



Other Therapies

Auto-injectors End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Homecare Settings



Hospitals & Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Auto-injectors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

