Parts Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2
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12.03.2026 16:25:53
Auto Parts Stock Up 42% in a Year, but One Investor Cashed Out a $6 Million Stake Last Quarter
On February 17, 2026, Beaconlight Capital disclosed selling 124,431 shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, an estimated $6.24 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Beaconlight Capital reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 124,431 shares during the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. The estimated value of the shares sold was $6.24 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s remaining position at quarter end was 10,920 shares, worth $429,156. The position’s value declined by $7.88 million, reflecting both the sale and stock price changes.Advance Auto Parts is a leading specialty retailer in the automotive aftermarket, operating thousands of stores and branches across North America. The company leverages a multi-channel distribution model to serve both professional and retail customers, supported by a broad product assortment and value-added services. Its scale and diverse customer base provide a competitive advantage in a fragmented market, positioning the company for continued relevance in automotive parts distribution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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