|Indexänderung
|
02.06.2021 07:15:42
Auto1 kommt in Stoxx-600 - Shop Apotheke fliegt raus
Die Änderungen treten mit Handelsbeginn am 21. Juni in Kraft.
Die Indexänderungen im Einzelnen:
===
+ STOXX600 - NEUAUFNAHME
- Greggs (Großbritannien)
- Christian Dior (Frankreich)
- Reply (Italien)
- S4 Capital (Ord. Shares) (Großbritannien)
- Fluidra (Spanien)
- Auto1 (Deutschland)
- Deliveroo (Großbritannien)
- Dr. Martens (Großbritannien)
- Allfunds (Niederlande)
- Millicom International Cellular (Schweden)
+ STOXX600 - HERAUSNAHME
- CNP Assurances (Frankreich)
- Grainger (Großbritannien)
- SBM Offshore (Niederlande)
- Viscofan (Spanien)
- Beazley (Großbritannien)
- Trainline (Großbritannien)
- Iliad (Frankreich)
- Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (Schweiz)
- Softwareone Holding (Schweiz)
- Shop Apotheke (Deutschland)
===
FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)
