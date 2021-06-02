Indexänderung 02.06.2021 07:15:42

Auto1 kommt in Stoxx-600 - Shop Apotheke fliegt raus

Die Aktien von Auto1 werden in den Stoxx-600 aufsteigen.

Zugleich müssen Shop Apotheke den Index verlassen. Wie der Indexbetreiber Qontigo am Dienstag mitteilte, werden daneben noch weitere neun Aktien ausgetauscht. Neu in den Index kommen Greggs, Christian Dior, Reply, S4 Capital (Ord. Shares), Fluidra, Deliveroo, Dr. Martens, Allfunds und Millicom International Cellular . Den Index verlassen werden CNP Assurances, Grainger, SBM Offshore, Viscofan, Beazley, Trainline, Iliad, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise und Softwareone Holding.

Die Änderungen treten mit Handelsbeginn am 21. Juni in Kraft.

Die Indexänderungen im Einzelnen:

+ STOXX600 - NEUAUFNAHME

- Greggs (Großbritannien)

- Christian Dior (Frankreich)

- Reply (Italien)

- S4 Capital (Ord. Shares) (Großbritannien)

- Fluidra (Spanien)

- Auto1 (Deutschland)

- Deliveroo (Großbritannien)

- Dr. Martens (Großbritannien)

- Allfunds (Niederlande)

- Millicom International Cellular (Schweden)

+ STOXX600 - HERAUSNAHME

- CNP Assurances (Frankreich)

- Grainger (Großbritannien)

- SBM Offshore (Niederlande)

- Viscofan (Spanien)

- Beazley (Großbritannien)

- Trainline (Großbritannien)

- Iliad (Frankreich)

- Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (Schweiz)

- Softwareone Holding (Schweiz)

- Shop Apotheke (Deutschland)

FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)

