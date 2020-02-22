AutoCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast Details for FY2019 Financial Results

EDMONTON, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020.

AutoCanada will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 on March 12, 2020 after market close. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on March 13, 2020 at 9:00am Mountain Time (11:00am Eastern Time).

The conference call will include prepared remarks from AutoCanada's management team. After the prepared remarks, the Company will accept questions.

Date: March 13, 2020



Time: 9:00am MT (11:00am ET)



Call: 1.888.231.8191 (Canada and USA)

Participants are asked to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until March 20, 2020 by dialing 1.855.859.2056 (Canada and USA), passcode 6190388. The public is invited to listen to the live conference call or the replay.

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://www.autocan.ca/investors/Q42019/.

To listen to the live webcast, visit the weblink at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen during the live webcast, an audio replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 63 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA and has over 4,200 employees. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Smart, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, and Honda branded vehicles. In 2018, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed approximately 915,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,157 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.

