AutoCanada Reports 2020 First Quarter Results

EDMONTON, AB, June 3, 2020 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2020.

"In response to the COVID-19 situation, we took immediate and proactive steps to ensure the well-being and safety of our employees and customers and the continuity of our operations. We implemented cost and cash spending reduction measures and have worked closely with our various stakeholders to limit the impact on the Company's liquidity. Our recent refinancing of the credit facility and debentures also substantially strengthened our balance sheet heading into the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada.

"In the near-term, our primary focus is to protect cash and liquidity while continuing to safely adapt our operations according to various government guidelines. Our strategy for the long term remains intact as we believe we will regain the positive momentum from our Go Forward Plan over the past several quarters and emerge from this downturn even stronger and nimbler," concluded Mr. Antony.

2020 First Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments

All comparisons presented below are between the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 and the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, unless otherwise indicated.

Executive Overview

The Company continued to realize ongoing traction and momentum across its complete business model through the end of February 2020, recording strong year-over-year dealership gains. However, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic materially and negatively impacted results for the last half of March and more than offset the positive performance to that point.

Our immediate priorities at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic included focusing on the safety of our people and customers, and ensuring we followed all government requirements to safely address the pandemic. Operationally, the Company realized a dramatic reduction in revenues and unit sales in the last two weeks of the quarter as a result of the developing pandemic crisis. During this time, management developed and staged an action plan to both mitigate losses and protect cash and liquidity. Cost reduction actions included employee layoffs, aggressive expense management and deferral of all discretionary costs. Cash management actions included an amendment to our syndicated credit facility (the "Credit Facility") providing covenant relief through June 30, 2021, the suspension of our dividend, and the deferral of capital spending that roughly halved our annualized break even cash flow to approximately $30 million. These actions provide us with ample liquidity and full access to the $175 million revolving facility in our Credit Facility.

While these measures were taken with an eye towards managing a range of COVID-19 impacts to date and combined with the effect of these measures, we are seeing a more moderate than initially expected impact from COVID-19 in our second quarter performance. We have experienced steady improvements in revenue and profitability since the end of March 2020, as restrictions begin to ease, and our business model adapts to the new 'normal'. Notably, Canadian new and used retail sales progressively improved from a decrease of (54)% for the last two weeks of March to a decrease of (49)% for the month of April to a decrease of (16)% for the month of May (all months on a year-over-year basis), reflecting a substantially stronger positive trend from the previous 6 weeks.

Despite the market conditions in Q1 2020, the Company continued to outperform the Canadian market. Consolidated revenues of $708.8 million in Q1 reflected a reduction of (4.1)% over the prior year while same store new retail unit sales decreased by (16.9)% as compared to the Canadian market decrease of (18.7)%, for brands represented by AutoCanada, as reported by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants. The effects of COVID-19 on revenues in the last half of March (typically a seasonally stronger month than January and February) drove Adjusted EBITDA to $5.7 million, down $(5.8) million from the prior year. Net indebtedness (total indebtedness less cash and cash equivalents on hand) increased by $12.1 million from $157.9 million at the end of Q4 2019 to $170.0 million at the end of Q1 2020. As of May 31, 2020, the Company had reduced its overall net indebtedness by approximately $(20) million, to $150 million.

The Company completed both the refinancing of its senior unsecured debentures and the renewal of its syndicated credit facility in February 2020, substantively improving the Company's credit profile and financial flexibility, and enhancing the average tenor of our overall debt profile as of March 31, 2020 from approximately 13 months to approximately 4 years. As a result, the Company entered this COVID-19 pandemic environment with the strongest balance sheet in recent history.

Consolidated AutoCanada Highlights

COVID-19 NEGATIVELY IMPACTS QUARTER

For the first two months of 2020, our performance improved compared to the prior year, as evidenced by an increase in total retail vehicles sold of 2%. In March, the positive traction and momentum was negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020:

Revenue was $708.8 million , a decrease of $(30.5) million or (4.1)%





, a decrease of or (4.1)% Total vehicles sold were 13,735, a decrease of (2,008) units or (12.8)%





A total impairment charge of $(31.5) million is comprised of $(22.7) million impairment of the Canadian operating segment and $(8.9) million related to the U.S operating segment. The impairment charge was recognized as a result of indicators and market conditions arising from the potential future impacts of COVID-19.





is comprised of impairment of the Canadian operating segment and related to the U.S operating segment. The impairment charge was recognized as a result of indicators and market conditions arising from the potential future impacts of COVID-19. Net income (loss) for the period was $(46.9) million (or $(1.70) per diluted share) versus $(2.7) million (or $(0.10) per diluted share).





(or per diluted share) versus (or per diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by (50.3)% to $5.7 million , a decrease of $(5.8) million .





, a decrease of . Ending net indebtedness was $170.0 million ; based on cash and cash equivalents and availability on our Credit Facility, our liquidity was $125 million .

Canadian Operations Highlights

FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER, OUTPERFORMED CANADIAN NEW RETAIL MARKET

Management continued to execute its complete business model during the quarter. Prior to the impacts of COVID-19, earnings performance was driven by a combination of strong new and used unit growth, our F&I initiative, and our focus on improving used retail vehicle sales. For the fifth consecutive quarter, we outperformed the Canadian market, as same store new retail unit sales decreased by (16.9)% as compared to the market decrease of (18.7)%, for brands represented by AutoCanada, as reported by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants. Sales and gross profit performance was supported by our focus on OEM relationships, which includes achieving sales unit and customer satisfaction targets and our ongoing focus on our complete business model. Our F&I initiative helped increase gross profit per retail unit average to $2,679, an increase of 16.5% year-over-year. Our used to new retail units increased to 1.08 from 0.85 in the prior year.

For the first two months of 2020, Canadian revenue increased by approximately 14% and total retail vehicles sold increased by 6%. However, towards the end of Q1 2020, the impact of COVID-19 resulted in a slow-down in the Canadian market as business shut-down orders were implemented across provinces and cities. Historically, March accounts for approximately double of the first two months of Q1 performance. The approximate two-week impact of COVID-19 in March was the primary driver of the decline noted in the Q1 2020 results.

Revenue was $626.6 million , a reduction of (1.4)%





, a reduction of (1.4)% Total retail vehicles sold were 10,955, a decrease of (1,297) units or (10.6)%





Same store new and used retail unit sales decreased by (7.8)% to 10,438







Same store used retail unit sales increased by 2.4%



Used to new retail units ratio increased to 1.08 from 0.85, an increase of 27.2%





Net (loss) income for the period was $(32.6) million , down (613.4)% from a net income of $6.4 million in 2019. 2020 results included impairment charges of $(22.7) million .





, down (613.4)% from a net income of in 2019. 2020 results included impairment charges of . Adjusted EBITDA decreased (48.8)% to $8.7 million , a decrease of $(8.3) million .





, a decrease of . Included in these results was a $2.3 million foreign exchange loss to eliminate all forward contract exposure associated with the cross-border wholesale division at quarter end.

U.S. Operations Highlights

U.S. CONTINUES TO DEMONSTRATE MARKED AEBITDA IMPROVEMENT DESPITE COVID-19

The U.S. Operations segment continued to see improvements when compared to the prior year, including full quarter growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA despite COVID-19. Time in position for the new management team has positively impacted the progress of operational performance. Management's focus on profitability by ensuring vehicle profits are not sacrificed in the pursuit of vehicle unit sales and continued improvements to the expense structure, despite the Company ceasing operations of two U.S. franchises on November 11, 2019, has resulted in an improvement in Adjusted EBITDA to $(3.0) million, as compared to $(5.5) million in the prior year.

Revenue was $82.2 million , a decrease of (20.9)%





, a decrease of (20.9)% Retail unit sales decreased to 1,743 , down (684) units or (28.2)%





Net (loss) income for the period was $(14.2) million versus $(9.0) million in 2019. Current period results included impairment charges of $8.9 million





versus in 2019. Current period results included impairment charges of Adjusted EBITDA was $(3.0) million , an increase of $2.5 million from 2019

Same Store Metrics

SAME STORE USED RETAIL UNIT SALES GROWTH OF 2.4%

Total same store new and used retail unit sales for Canadian Operations decreased by (7.8)% to 10,438, with new retail units showing a decrease of (16.9)% and used retail units showing an increase of 2.4%. Despite the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to strengthen and build on our complete business model, inclusive of the Finance and Insurance department growth, as demonstrated by the increase in average F&I gross profit per retail unit of $321 per unit compared to the prior year. The decrease of new retail units by (16.9)% outperformed the market decrease of (18.7)% in the Canadian new vehicle market for the brands represented by AutoCanada, as reported by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants. The same stores metric includes only Canadian dealerships which have been owned for at least two full years since acquisition.

Revenue increased to $579.4 million , an increase of 0.8%





, an increase of 0.8% Gross profit decreased by $(2.2) million or (2.1)%





or (2.1)% Used to new retail units ratio increased to 1.10 from 0.89





Finance and insurance gross profit per retail unit average increased to $2,614 , up 14.0% or $321 per unit; gross profit increased to $27.3 million as compared to $26.0 million in the prior year





, up 14.0% or per unit; gross profit increased to as compared to in the prior year Parts, service and collision repair gross profit decreased to $41.4 million , a decrease of (6.4)%

Financing and Investing Activities and Other Recent Developments

AMENDMENT EXECUTED EXTENDING COVENANT RELIEF TO JUNE 30, 2021

The Company completed the following financing transactions on February 11, 2020:

Entered into an amended and restated $950 million Credit Facility, with a maturity date of February 11, 2023





Credit Facility, with a maturity date of Issued $125 million of 8.75% senior unsecured notes due February 11, 2025 , with the proceeds used to refinance the senior notes due May 25, 2021

The transactions improved the overall credit profile of the Company, increasing the average tenor as of March 31, 2020 of long-term debt from approximately 13 months to approximately 4 years. As at March 31, 2020, based on cash and cash equivalents and availability on our Credit Facility, our liquidity was $125 million.

In response to the impacts of COVID-19, management has taken the following financial resilience measures to manage liquidity for the next twelve months:

Executed Credit Facility amendment dated April 20, 2020 that extends covenant relief to June 30, 2021





that extends covenant relief to Includes replacement of Q2 2020 results with Q2 2019 results for covenant calculation purposes



Suspension of the quarterly $0.10 dividend





dividend Reduction in budgeted capital expenditures to approximately $12 million for the year

Our immediate focus has been on preserving cash and managing liquidity. As of May 31, 2020, we have reduced our net indebtedness by approximately $(20) million, to $150 million, from $170 million as at March 31, 2020. By replacing Q2 2020 financial results with Q2 2019 financial results for covenant calculation purposes, we have addressed covenant risks brought on by COVID-19.

Q2 2020 To Date Update

Based on current trending information, as noted previously, the impacts of COVID-19 on our business model have been more moderate than initially expected. We entered Q2 2020 well prepared as a result of management's actions taken to date, continued refinement of our business model, and successful actioning of various initiatives.

The graph below visualizes the impact COVID-19 had on our Canadian year-to-date retail unit results. More importantly, the graph supports the efficacy of our business model with the resulting year-over-year improvements from the prior year in January and February and trending improvements in May 2020.

Canadian Retail Vehicle Unit Count YoY% Change

COVID-19 Response

Actions Taken in Response to COVID-19

Since the outset of COVID-19, the Company has carefully followed the most current direction of government and related health agencies in our policies and procedures across our operations. To that end, we continue to implement stringent operating practices to ensure personal protection, cleanliness, distancing, overall employee and customer safety, work from home protocols wherever possible, halting all non-essential travel, and following established guidelines in the event an infected employee is identified.

The Company continues to operate in accordance with local government orders regarding the operation of non-essential businesses due to COVID-19. From mid-March to mid-May, AutoCanada was providing service operations and limited sales in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Illinois, only service operations in Quebec, and full operations in the balance of Canada. Currently, in conjunction with the re-opening of the market and staged easing of restrictions, AutoCanada's Canadian dealerships are now fully operational and U.S. dealerships continue to provide service operations and sales by appointment only. We continue to monitor and ensure our operations comply with all restrictions.

Across all our operations, AutoCanada will continue to safely support customers with their vehicle servicing and purchasing requirements, and customers are encouraged to contact their local dealership as needed.

Combined with the measures taken as identified below, and the Company's comprehensive business model, management believes the Company to be well-positioned to operate within the COVID-19 environment. We continue to be mindful of the potential impacts of COVID-19 over the coming months and will remain focused on managing cash and liquidity.

Financial Resilience Measures Taken

In the near-term, our main priority is to manage our liquidity and ensure we remain adaptable and resilient through the coming quarters. The Company has taken measures to enhance financial resilience in response to the evolving market conditions due to COVID-19. These measures are designed to address immediate challenges, while reinforcing the balance sheet given the pandemic is expected to continue for an unknown period of time.

Key cash management actions taken include an amendment to our Credit Facility that provided covenant relief through June 30, 2021, the suspension of our dividend, and the deferral of capital spending that roughly halved our annualized break even cash flow to approximately $30 million. These actions provide us with ample liquidity and full access to the $175 million revolving facility in our Credit Facility.

Amendment to our Credit Facility

The Company has amended its Credit Facility, effective April 20, 2020, to provide additional covenant headroom through to the end of Q2 2021. AutoCanada received staged covenant relief thresholds for the Total and Senior Net Funded Debt to Bank EBITDA and Fixed Charge Coverage Ratios through to Q2 2021. Effective July 1, 2021, or earlier at the Company's discretion, all covenant thresholds revert to their prior levels.

The amendment also provides additional covenant relief as the Company will be replacing Q2 2020 results impacted by COVID-19 with Q2 2019 results when calculating Q2 2020 Bank Adjusted EBITDA. Management is actively managing the risks of COVID-19 on financial covenants by both replacing Q2 2020 results and obtaining the staged covenant relief thresholds through to June 30, 2021.

In addition, the amendment provides for a suspension of curtailment payments under the floorplan facility through the end of June 2020 and an extension of repayments in respect of export vehicles.

Overview of Cost Management and Other Actions

The Company has taken the following additional actions to manage through the COVID-19 situation, with a focus on preserving cash and maintaining financial flexibility throughout this period of uncertainty.

Employee Layoffs and Compensation

At the peak of the COVID-19 situation, the Company had laid off approximately 1,700, or 40%, of AutoCanada's workforce. Management is actively managing the business model and will continue to adjust based on changing business conditions.



In addition, the Company will realize the benefit of reduced compensation expenses associated with our variable cost structure.





At the peak of the COVID-19 situation, the Company had laid off approximately 1,700, or 40%, of AutoCanada's workforce. Management is actively managing the business model and will continue to adjust based on changing business conditions. In addition, the Company will realize the benefit of reduced compensation expenses associated with our variable cost structure. Discretionary Vendor and Landlord Expenses

The Company has deferred, reduced, or eliminated most discretionary and non-essential operational and administrative spending. Advertising costs account for a large portion of these expenses. In addition, management continues to work with several vendors and landlords to reduce costs through this period and/or defer payments on goods, services, and rent beyond the second quarter of 2020. Management anticipates positive cash and Adjusted EBITDA impacts from these initiatives.





The Company has deferred, reduced, or eliminated most discretionary and non-essential operational and administrative spending. Advertising costs account for a large portion of these expenses. In addition, management continues to work with several vendors and landlords to reduce costs through this period and/or defer payments on goods, services, and rent beyond the second quarter of 2020. Management anticipates positive cash and Adjusted EBITDA impacts from these initiatives. Capital Expenditures

The Company has reduced its capital spending to a minimum and expects to incur approximately $12 million for the year. As a reference point, total annual growth capital expenditures have averaged $29 million over the last two years.





The Company has reduced its capital spending to a minimum and expects to incur approximately for the year. As a reference point, total annual growth capital expenditures have averaged over the last two years. Suspension of Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has suspended the quarterly dividend until further notice. We believe this is a prudent decision to strengthen the Company's balance sheet until the full economic consequences of COVID-19 are better understood. This temporary suspension of our dividend represents approximately $11 million in annualized cash savings and approximately $8 million for the balance of 2020. The Company intends to reinstate a dividend in the future when a greater degree of visibility and normalcy returns.





The Board of Directors of the Company has suspended the quarterly dividend until further notice. We believe this is a prudent decision to strengthen the Company's balance sheet until the full economic consequences of COVID-19 are better understood. This temporary suspension of our dividend represents approximately in annualized cash savings and approximately for the balance of 2020. The Company intends to reinstate a dividend in the future when a greater degree of visibility and normalcy returns. Non-Core Asset Portfolio

The Company continues to liquidate its portfolio of non-core assets, valued at $13.1 million as at March 31, 2020 . During the first quarter of 2020, the Company realized proceeds of $1.1 million on the sale of one of these properties.





The Company continues to liquidate its portfolio of non-core assets, valued at as at . During the first quarter of 2020, the Company realized proceeds of on the sale of one of these properties. Government Programs and Subsidies

The Company has been monitoring our eligibility for various government assistance programs available in response to the effects of COVID-19. We anticipate receiving assistance from the following government programs in Q2 2020:

Canada

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS"): Passed on April 11, 2020 , the CEWS provides support to employers facing financial hardship as measured by certain revenue declines resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEWS provides a reimbursement of 75% of employee wages, to a maximum weekly benefit of $847 per employee, subject to meeting certain criteria. This subsidy is available for up to 24 weeks, from March 15, 2020 to August 29, 2020 . We have applied for the CEWS for the period from March 15 to April 11, 2020 in the amount of $6.8 million . Additionally, we have qualified for the CEWS for the period from April 12 to June 6, 2020 and expect to receive approximately $10.0 million . We will assess our eligibility for the remaining 12 week period of the program ( June 7 to August 29, 2020 ) in accordance with the relevant program requirements.





Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS"): Passed on , the CEWS provides support to employers facing financial hardship as measured by certain revenue declines resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEWS provides a reimbursement of 75% of employee wages, to a maximum weekly benefit of per employee, subject to meeting certain criteria. This subsidy is available for up to 24 weeks, from to . We have applied for the CEWS for the period from in the amount of . Additionally, we have qualified for the CEWS for the period from and expect to receive approximately . We will assess our eligibility for the remaining 12 week period of the program ( ) in accordance with the relevant program requirements. Deferral of corporate income tax installments.





Deferral of GST, HST and PST remittances and customs duty payments.





Deferral of property tax, workers compensation premiums and other payments.

U.S.

In April 2020 , our U.S. dealerships received approximately $5.4 million (USD) in loans, with potential for partial forgiveness, under the Paycheck Protection Program implemented by the Small Business Administration. This program provides businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits, as well as mortgage interest, rent and utilities.



Management anticipates that the majority of the government assistance programs will be non-recurring financial support isolated to Q2 2020, unless otherwise extended, as noted for the CEWS.





, our U.S. dealerships received approximately (USD) in loans, with potential for partial forgiveness, under the Paycheck Protection Program implemented by the Small Business Administration. This program provides businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits, as well as mortgage interest, rent and utilities. Management anticipates that the majority of the government assistance programs will be non-recurring financial support isolated to Q2 2020, unless otherwise extended, as noted for the CEWS. Board, Executive and Employee Compensation

The Company's Executive Chairman and the Board of Directors voluntarily accepted a 50% reduction to their salary and fees respectively for Q2 2020. In addition, the Company's executive management team voluntarily accepted a 25% reduction to their base salaries for Q2 2020.



The Company has also deferred all salary increases until further notice.





The Company's Executive Chairman and the Board of Directors voluntarily accepted a 50% reduction to their salary and fees respectively for Q2 2020. In addition, the Company's executive management team voluntarily accepted a 25% reduction to their base salaries for Q2 2020. The Company has also deferred all salary increases until further notice. Actions Related to Hedging

The Company took a charge of $2.3 million to Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2020 to eliminate all forward contract exposure associated with the cross-border wholesale division. This was done to mitigate the further risk of currency fluctuations impacting available cash, particularly during a period of limited cross-border activity.



The Company has successfully restructured nearly one-third of its interest rate swap portfolio which was established in late 2018 and early 2019. As of March 31, 2020 , subject to further interest rate fluctuation, this action was expected to drive cash savings to the Company of approximately $2.0 million over the next twelve months.

COVID-19 Operating Impacts to Business Objectives and Strategy

Our business model continues to operate well, and we are leveraging traction from the success of the Go Forward Plan initiatives to manage impacts from COVID-19. Based on currently available information, we have created a detailed plan to ensure we successfully weather the pandemic, while also improving and strengthening our business model to best address the ever-changing market conditions. This includes actively managing headcount, continued focus on used retail sales, leveraging our Business Development Centre ("BDC") to drive parts, service, collision repair ("PS&CR"), and ensuring pay plan programs align with changing market conditions to drive greater consistency across platforms and better alignment with operating targets.

Management is actively assessing what the "new normal" will be. Despite the market beginning to re-open in varying stages across Canada and U.S., we are aware that consumer uncertainty in our markets will likely create a lag in the anticipated recovery. We will continue to respond according to market conditions as they evolve.

The Company intends to emerge from this unprecedented event as a stronger and more efficient operating unit.

First Quarter Financial Information

The following table summarizes the Company's performance for the quarter:







Three Months Ended March 31 Consolidated Operational Data 2020 2019 % Change Revenue 708,826 739,371 (4.1)% Gross profit 117,298 126,699 (7.4)% Gross profit % 16.5% 17.1% (0.6)% Operating expenses 116,700 121,666 (4.1)% Operating (loss) profit (28,948) 13,471 (314.9)% Net (loss) for the period (46,853) (2,671) 1654.1% Basic net (loss) per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders (1.70) (0.10) 1600.0% Adjusted EBITDA 1 5,739 11,549 (50.3)%







New retail vehicles sold (units) 6,289 8,162 (22.9)% New fleet vehicles sold (units) 1,037 1,064 (2.5)% Total new vehicles sold (units) 7,326 9,226 (20.6)% Used retail vehicles sold (units) 6,409 6,517 (1.7)% Total vehicles sold 13,735 15,743 (12.8)% Same store new retail vehicles sold (units) 4,980 5,995 (16.9)% Same store new fleet vehicles sold (units) 1,011 929 8.8% Same store used retail vehicles sold (units) 5,458 5,329 2.4% Same store total vehicles sold 11,449 12,253 (6.6)% Same store revenue 579,369 574,728 0.8% Same store gross profit 101,922 104,103 (2.1)% Same store gross profit % 17.6% 18.1% (0.5)%

See the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 for complete footnote disclosures.

The following table shows the segmented operating results for the Company for the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019.













Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Canada

$

U.S.

$

Total

$

Canada

$

U.S.

$

Total

$ New vehicles 300,446

41,136

341,582

340,161

58,822

398,983 Used vehicles 204,063

25,292

229,355

164,061

24,558

188,619 Parts, service and collision repair 90,359

12,094

102,453

100,739

16,163

116,902 Finance, insurance and other 31,746

3,690

35,436

30,476

4,391

34,867 Total revenue 626,614

82,212

708,826

635,437

103,934

739,371 New vehicles 24,121

146

24,267

27,667

(140)

27,527 Used vehicles 9,123

1,050

10,173

10,068

1,044

11,112 Parts, service and collision repair 43,526

6,443

49,969

47,052

8,692

55,744 Finance, insurance and other 29,352

3,537

32,889

28,180

4,136

32,316 Total gross profit 106,122

11,176

117,298

112,967

13,732

126,699 Employee costs 58,732

7,760

66,492

58,844

10,590

69,434 Administrative costs 2 32,966

6,410

39,376

33,175

7,835

41,010 Facility lease and storage costs 2 237

—

237

380

547

927 Depreciation of property and equipment 4,098

289

4,387

4,472

442

4,914 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2, 3 5,626

582

6,208

4,820

561

5,381 Total operating expenses 2, 3 101,659

15,041

116,700

101,691

19,975

121,666























Operating profit (loss) before other income 2, 3 4,463

(3,865)

598

11,276

(6,243)

5,033























Operating data





















New retail vehicles sold 1, 4 5,274

1,015

6,289

6,635

1,527

8,162 New fleet vehicles sold 1 1,037

—

1,037

1,059

5

1,064 Total new vehicles sold 1, 4 6,311

1,015

7,326

7,694

1,532

9,226 Used retail vehicles sold 1, 4 5,681

728

6,409

5,617

900

6,517 Total vehicles sold 1, 4 11,992

1,743

13,735

13,311

2,432

15,743 # of service and collision repair orders completed 1 150,238

27,989

178,227

174,482

39,190

213,672 # of dealerships at period end 50

13

63

52

14

66 # of service bays at period end 867

177

1,044

913

200

1,113



See the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 for complete footnote disclosures.

MD&A and Financial Statements

Information included in this press release is a summary of results. It should be read in conjunction with AutoCanada's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedar.com .

