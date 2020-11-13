AutoCanada Reports Record Setting 2020 Third Quarter Results - Adjusted EBITDA of $61.1 Million, 87.9% Ahead of Prior Year, Outperformed Canadian Market for Seventh Consecutive Quarter, and Signif...

Revenue was $1,017.1 million as compared to $981.9 million in the prior year, an increase of 3.6% and the first time the Company has exceeded $1 billion in sales in a single quarter

Outperformed the Canadian new retail vehicle market for the seventh consecutive quarter with same store new retail unit sales increasing 3.4% compared to the Canadian market decrease of (4.3)% as reported by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants

Canadian used to new retail units ratio increased to 0.86 from 0.72 last year and the trailing twelve month ratio improved to 0.93 at Q3 2020 as compared to 0.74 at Q3 2019

Net indebtedness decreased by $42.8 million from $124.2 million at the end of Q2 2020 to $81.4 million at the end of Q3 2020

from at the end of Q2 2020 to at the end of Q3 2020 Free cash flow of $53.4 million in the quarter compares to $54.8 million in the prior year; free cash flow on a trailing twelve month basis of $178.0 million at Q3 2020 compares to $29.2 million in Q3 2019

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2020.

"We achieved a record-setting quarter as the actions and measures taken earlier in the year to strengthen the business model and position the Company for top-decile operating performance were evidenced in these results. Strong used vehicles sales combined with record gross profit levels, continued sequential improvements in new vehicle sales and our actions to manage and reduce costs were key drivers of our performance," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada. "Strengthening the foundation of AutoCanada with a strong balance sheet and consistently outperforming the market allows us to pivot and pursue an acquisition and innovation strategy.

"We continued to advance our pipeline of strategic acquisition opportunities that optimize our brand and geographic diversification as demonstrated by our recent acquisitions of Auto Bugatti, a BMW MINI certified collision centre located in Montreal, and Autohaus Peoria, a luxury dealership in Peoria, IL, with four franchises: Porsche, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen. Autohaus Peoria further bolsters our presence in southern Illinois and is highly complementary to the Company's existing operations in Bloomington, IL as both dealers are in close proximity of each other and serve similar luxury-brand communities. More significantly, Autohaus Peoria represents the first Porsche dealership under AutoCanada management and we look forward to further developing our relationship with Porsche.

"We also continue to develop our Digital Retail Initiative to drive used vehicles sales through omni-channel and completely online. We believe this strategy will be a foundational business driver for years to come and another example of AutoCanada leadership in the markets we serve.

"We're confident that with our nimble and proactive focus we will continue to drive industry-leading performance in any environment, and that our complete business model, our balance sheet and our team position us for strength and resilience as the economy recovers."

2020 Third Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments

All comparisons presented below are between the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 and the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, unless otherwise indicated.

For the first time in the Company's history, revenue exceeded $1 billion in a standalone quarter while gross profit also reached a record high of $179.4 million. Of the gross profit increase of $28.7 million, ahead of prior year by 19.0%, used vehicles contributed $18.1 million; gross profit margin on used vehicles increased to 9.6% as compared to 4.5% in the prior year. Actions taken to manage and reduce costs translated to operating expenses as a percent of gross profit dropping to 70.1%, a significant improvement versus the 82.8% reported in the prior year. Captured within operating expenses is $6.3 million in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") which served to reduce personnel expenses reported in the quarter; excluding CEWS, operating expenses as a percent of gross profit decreases to 73.6%.

We outperformed the Canadian new vehicle retail market for the seventh consecutive quarter and delivered the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement in our used to new retail units ratio. Furthermore, we increased our same store finance and insurance gross profit by 14.9% and our same store finance and insurance gross profit per unit by 3.0% which is the ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Net indebtedness was reduced by another $42.8 million from June 30, 2020 and by $120.9 million compared to September 30, 2019. Free cash flow on a trailing twelve month ("TTM") basis was $178.0 million at Q3 2020 as compared to $29.2 million in Q3 2019. Additionally, our net indebtedness leverage ratio improved to 1.6x at the end of Q3 2020.

Strong revenue and gross profit performance combined with a much-improved cost profile led to the Company generating Adjusted EBITDA of $61.1 million, a record high and an improvement of 87.9% compared to the $32.5 million posted in Q3 2019. Excluding $6.3 million in CEWS recognized in the quarter, normalized Adjusted EBITDA moves to $54.8 million, an increase of 68.7% versus the prior year.

In the U.S., the path toward profitability continued as previously implemented cost control measures and improvements to the business positioned the platform to benefit from the market turnaround as government restrictions were lifted. This translated to third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million, an increase of $3.2 million from 2019 and the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement of normalized Adjusted EBITDA. The previously implemented cost control measures contributed to this $3.2 million increase in the form of a decrease of (22.2) percentage points ("ppts") in operating expenses as a percentage of gross profit as compared to the prior year.

The strategic initiatives introduced during Q2 2020 in response to COVID-19 focused on mitigating losses, managing inventory, reducing costs and preserving liquidity and were undertaken with the goal of ensuring the Company entered Q3 2020 well-positioned to deliver exceptional operating performance. The successful execution of this strategy coupled with a strong recovery in motor vehicle sales across North America provided the opportunity for the Company's complete business model - embodied by the Go Forward Plan - to demonstrate its capabilities and produce strong results across all operational segments.

Looking ahead, there are still high levels of market uncertainty due to COVID-19 and other macro market conditions. We have taken our learnings from this situation to re-evaluate and adapt our business to drive industry-leading performance. We are confident that we will be a top decile performer in any environment. With our complete business model, our strong balance sheet and our team, we are well positioned to emerge from this pandemic even stronger.

Consolidated AutoCanada Highlights

RECORD SETTING THIRD QUARTER

As a result of the continued execution of various initiatives and elements of our complete business model, along with the actions taken in the second quarter, and the considerable improvement in market outlook and demand during Q3 2020, AutoCanada delivered a record setting third quarter.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020:

Revenue was $1,017.1 million , an increase of $35.2 million or 3.6%

, an increase of or 3.6% Total vehicles sold were 20,168, an increase of 516 units or 2.6%

Net income (loss) for the period was $36.0 million (or $1.23 per diluted share) versus $(4.1) million (or $(0.15) per diluted share)

(or per diluted share) versus (or per diluted share) Adjusted EBITDA increased by 87.9% to $61.1 million , an increase of $28.6 million

, an increase of CEWS of $6.3 million was recorded in the quarter

was recorded in the quarter

Excluding CEWS, normalized Adjusted EBITDA improves to $54.8 million as compared to $32.5 million in the prior year, an increase of 68.7%

as compared to in the prior year, an increase of 68.7% Ending net indebtedness of $81.4 million reflected an improvement of $42.8 million from the end of Q2 2020

Canadian Operations Highlights

OUTPERFORMED CANADIAN NEW RETAIL MARKET FOR SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER

Management continued to execute its complete business model during the quarter. For the seventh consecutive quarter, we outperformed the Canadian market, as same store new retail unit sales increased by 3.4% as compared to the market decrease of (4.3)%, for brands represented by AutoCanada, as reported by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants. Our used vehicle segment was a key driver of the success in Q3 2020. Same store used vehicle gross profit percentage increased to 9.9% as compared to 5.4% in the prior year. Our used to new retail units ratio increased to 0.86 from 0.72 in the prior year, the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement and our trailing twelve month used to new retail units ratio improved to 0.93 at Q3 2020 as compared to 0.74 at Q3 2019.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020:

Revenue was $912.1 million , an increase of 4.7%

, an increase of 4.7% Total retail vehicles sold were 17,264, an increase of 2,009 units or 13.2%

Used retail unit sales increased by 24.9%

Used to new retail units ratio increased to 0.86 from 0.72

Trailing twelve month ratio improved to 0.93 at Q3 2020 as compared to 0.74 at Q3 2019

Finance and insurance gross profit per retail unit average increased to $2,593 , up 5.6% or $137 per unit

, up 5.6% or per unit Net income for the period was $34.3 million , up 220.3% from a net income of $10.7 million in 2019

, up 220.3% from a net income of in 2019 Adjusted EBITDA increased 82.1% to $56.3 million , an increase of $25.4 million

, an increase of CEWS of $6.3 million was recorded in the quarter

was recorded in the quarter Excluding CEWS, normalized Adjusted EBITDA improves to $50.1 million as compared to $30.9 million in the prior year, an increase of 61.9%

U.S. Operations Highlights

ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $4.7 MILLION

Continued focus on cost management and profitability along with the easing of government restrictions imposed during Q2 2020, and strong market demand contributed to improved results for the U.S. platform. The comparative period includes two franchises which ceased operations on November 11, 2019.

Revenue was $105.1 million , a decrease of (5.1)%

, a decrease of (5.1)% Excluding the ceased operations, revenue increased by 1.5% as compared to normalized Q3 2019 revenue of $103.5 million

Retail unit sales decreased to 2,322 units, down (226) units or (8.9)%

Excluding the ceased operations, retail unit sales decreased by (5.0)% as compared to normalized Q3 2019 retail unit sales of 2,445 units

Net income (loss) for the period was $1.7 million , an increase of 111.2% from $(14.8) million in 2019

, an increase of 111.2% from in 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million , an increase of $3.2 million from 2019

Same Store Metrics

SAME STORE USED RETAIL UNIT SALES GROWTH OF 22.8%

Total same store new and used retail unit sales for Canadian Operations increased by 11.5% to 16,235 units; new retail units increased by 3.4% and used retail units increased by 22.8%. The increase of new retail units by 3.4% outperformed the market decrease of (4.3)% in the Canadian new vehicle market for the brands represented by AutoCanada, as reported by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

The continued optimization of the Company's complete business model is highlighted by the year-over-year improvement in gross profit across each individual business segment which collectively totaled $21.8 million, or 17.1%.

All same store metrics include only Canadian dealerships which have been owned for at least two full years since acquisition.

Revenue decreased to $819.9 million , a decrease of (1.1)%

, a decrease of (1.1)% Excluding decline of $(53.8) million of fleet revenue, revenue increased by 5.9%

of fleet revenue, revenue increased by 5.9% Gross profit increased by $21.8 million or 17.1%

or 17.1% Used to new retail units ratio increased to 0.86 from 0.72

New and used retail unit sales increased by 11.5% to 16,235 units



Used retail unit sales increased by 22.8%

Finance and insurance gross profit per retail unit average increased to $2,521 , up 3.0% or $74 per unit; gross profit increased to $40.9 million as compared to $35.6 million in the prior year, an increase of 14.9%

, up 3.0% or per unit; gross profit increased to as compared to in the prior year, an increase of 14.9% Parts, service and collision repair gross profit increased to $49.7 million , an increase of 0.7%

Financing and Investing Activities and Other Recent Developments

NET INDEBTEDNESS DECREASED BY $42.8 MILLION TO $81.4 MILLION

Our immediate focus has been and continues to be on preserving cash and managing liquidity.

As at September 30, 2020, based on cash and cash equivalents and availability on our Credit Facility, our liquidity was $220.7 million. In the quarter, net indebtedness was reduced by $42.8 million to $81.4 million.

COVID-19 Response

Actions Taken in Response to COVID-19

Since the outset of COVID-19, the Company has carefully followed the most current direction of government and related health agencies in our policies and procedures across our operations. To that end, we continue to implement stringent operating practices to ensure personal protection, cleanliness, distancing, overall employee and customer safety, work from home protocols wherever possible, halting all non-essential travel, and following established guidelines.

The Company continues to monitor local government orders regarding business operations to ensure that our operations comply with all applicable restrictions.

Across all our operations, AutoCanada will continue to safely support customers with their vehicle servicing and purchasing requirements, and customers are encouraged to contact their local dealership as needed.

Combined with the measures taken as identified below, and the Company's comprehensive business model, management believes the Company to be well-positioned to operate within the COVID-19 environment. We continue to be mindful of the potential impacts of COVID-19 over the coming months.

Financial Resilience Measures Taken

Our main priorities continue to be the management of our inventory and cash and to ensure we remain adaptable and resilient through the coming quarters. The Company has taken measures to enhance financial resilience in response to the evolving market conditions due to COVID-19. These measures are designed to address immediate challenges, while reinforcing the balance sheet to ensure we are well-prepared to respond to market conditions given the pandemic is expected to continue for an unknown period of time.





Measures Taken Impact of Measures Taken Amended Credit Facility • Staged covenant relief thresholds for the Total and Senior Net Funded Debt to Bank EBITDA and Fixed

Charge Coverage Ratios through to Q2 2021 Employee Reductions and

Compensation • At the peak of the COVID-19 situation, the Company had reduced its workforce by approximately

1,700, or 40% • Adjusted pay plans to further bias to variable cost structure Discretionary Vendor and

Landlord Expenses • Deferred, reduced, or eliminated most discretionary and non-essential operational and administrative

spending • Worked with several vendors and landlords to reduce costs through this period and/or defer payments

on goods, services, and rent through to the end of Q3 2020 Reduced Capital Expenditures • At the onset of the pandemic, in order to delay all non-essential spending and retain cash, we reduced

our capital spending forecast for the year from the approximate $29 million two year average • As our liquidity improved, with the increase in operating levels through Q2 and Q3, our current capital

expenditure levels have returned to normalized levels. We remain in active communication with

OEM's to manage spending and capital commitments where possible Suspension of Dividend • Suspension represents approximately $11 million in annualized cash savings; approximately $8 million

for 2020 Non-Core Asset Portfolio • Since the start of the year, we have reduced non-core assets from $14.2 million to $1.0 million • Realized proceeds of $8.1 million in Q3 2020 with the sale of three properties and year-to-date

proceeds of $9.2 million • Reclassified $5.4 million land asset out of held for sale into property and equipment in Q3 2020 Government Program and

Subsidies • CEWS provided a total of $32.5 million in income for the 28 week period from March 15 to September

26, 2020 • Recognized income of $26.2 million in Q2 2020 and $6.3 million in Q3 2020 • Will assess eligibility for the remaining period of the program (September 27, 2020 to June 2021) in

accordance with relevant program requirements • U.S. dealerships received a loan of $5.4 million (USD) in Q2 2020 under the Paycheck Protection

Program implemented by the Small Business Administration, with opportunity for forgiveness; to date,

the loan has not been recognized into income Hedging Actions • Restructured nearly half of interest rate swap portfolio in the first half of the year, to drive

approximately $2.2 million in annual cash savings

COVID-19 Operating Impacts to Business Objectives and Strategy

Our business model continues to operate well, and we have gained traction from the success of the Go Forward Plan initiatives to manage impacts from COVID-19. We have created a detailed plan to ensure we successfully weather the pandemic, while also improving and strengthening our business model to best address changing market conditions. This includes actively managing headcount, continued focus on used retail sales, leveraging our Business Development Centre ("BDC") to drive parts and service, and ensuring pay plan programs align with changing market conditions to drive greater consistency across platforms and better alignment with operating targets.

Management is actively assessing what the "new normal" will be. We will continue to respond according to market conditions as they evolve.

The Company intends to emerge from this unprecedented period of time as a stronger and more efficient operating entity.

Third Quarter Financial Information

The following table summarizes the Company's performance for the quarter:



Three Months Ended September 30 Consolidated Operational Data 2020 2019 % Change Revenue 1,017,100 981,870 3.6% Gross profit 179,412 150,754 19.0% Gross profit % 17.6% 15.4% 2.2% Operating expenses 125,785 124,772 0.8% Operating (loss) profit 56,884 16,695 240.7% Profit (loss) for the period 35,962 (4,104) 976.3% Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 1.29 (0.15) 960.0% Adjusted EBITDA 1 61,054 32,489 87.9%







New retail vehicles sold (units) 10,750 10,419 3.2% New fleet vehicles sold (units) 582 1,849 (68.5)% Total new vehicles sold (units) 11,332 12,268 (7.6)% Used retail vehicles sold (units) 8,836 7,384 19.7% Total vehicles sold 20,168 19,652 2.6% Same store new retail vehicles sold (units) 8,726 8,443 3.4% Same store new fleet vehicles sold (units) 542 1,780 (69.6)% Same store used retail vehicles sold (units) 7,509 6,114 22.8% Same store total vehicles sold 16,777 16,337 2.7% Same store revenue 819,895 829,158 (1.1)% Same store gross profit 148,976 127,194 17.1% Same store gross profit % 18.2% 15.3% 2.9%

See the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 for complete footnote disclosures.

The following table shows the segmented operating results for the Company for the three month periods ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Canada

$ U.S.

$ Total

$

Canada

$ U.S.

$ Total

$ New vehicles 483,117 61,298 544,415

492,149 63,694 555,843 Used vehicles 282,396 26,797 309,193

235,955 26,342 262,297 Parts, service and collision repair 98,539 13,200 111,739

101,189 15,250 116,439 Finance, insurance and other 47,998 3,755 51,753

41,885 5,406 47,291 Total revenue 912,050 105,050 1,017,100

871,178 110,692 981,870 New vehicles 38,639 3,591 42,230

35,035 1,720 36,755 Used vehicles 26,444 3,375 29,819

9,690 2,041 11,731 Parts, service and collision repair 51,553 7,503 59,056

52,150 7,491 59,641 Finance, insurance and other 44,769 3,538 48,307

37,468 5,159 42,627 Total gross profit 161,405 18,007 179,412

134,343 16,411 150,754 Employee costs 73,760 7,340 81,100

65,478 8,934 74,412 Government assistance (6,252) — (6,252)

— — — Administrative costs 34,971 5,282 40,253

33,568 5,621 39,189 Facility lease and storage costs 377 — 377

60 508 568 Depreciation of property and equipment 3,815 296 4,111

4,295 232 4,527 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2 5,710 486 6,196

5,518 558 6,076 Total operating expenses 112,381 13,404 125,785

108,919 15,853 124,772















Operating profit before other income 49,024 4,603 53,627

25,424 558 25,982















Operating data













New retail vehicles sold 1 9,270 1,480 10,750

8,857 1,562 10,419 New fleet vehicles sold 1 582 — 582

1,815 34 1,849 Total new vehicles sold 1 9,852 1,480 11,332

10,672 1,596 12,268 Used retail vehicles sold 1 7,994 842 8,836

6,398 986 7,384 Total vehicles sold 1 17,846 2,322 20,168

17,070 2,582 19,652 # of service and collision repair orders completed 1 160,069 27,170 187,239

186,384 32,139 218,523 # of dealerships at period end 49 13 62

50 14 64 # of service bays at period end 865 174 1,039

886 200 1,086

See the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 for complete footnote disclosures.

MD&A and Financial Statements

Information included in this press release is a summary of results. It should be read in conjunction with AutoCanada's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedar.com .

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities determined in accordance with Canadian GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these measures to assist investors in determining our ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used. The following "Non-GAAP Measures" are defined in the annual MD&A: Adjusted EBITDA; Free Cash Flow; Net Indebtedness and Lease Adjusted Leverage Ratio.

