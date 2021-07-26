Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Size to Reach USD 28.41 Billion in 2028 | Rising Demand for Sustainable Building Materials and Eco-Friendly Nature of AAC Material are Some Key Factors Driving I...

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to reach USD 28.41 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for more sustainable building materials and flexibility of recycling and reuse of waste generated during AAC production. In addition, autoclaved aerated concrete production consumes very less amount of energy as compared to production of other building materials. Furthermore, no toxic pollutants are released into air, water, or land during production as autoclaved aerated concrete is produced from natural raw materials, and also, AAC products are three-fold in volume than the raw materials used, making these products extremely resource-efficient and eco-friendly.

In December 2020 , Bigbloc Construction Ltd. made an announcement about the increase in 25% production capacity of M/s Starbigbloc Building Material Pvt. Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Bigbloc Construction Ltd.

By product type, blocks segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. AAC blocks help in reducing construction time by about 20% and the number of wall joints is also drastically reduced. Also, lighter AAC blocks allow for easier installation and quicker construction, along with providing increased utilization as below 5% of the blocks get damaged due to cracks. These blocks have exceptional thermal insulation properties, which is beneficial in reducing the cost associated with HVAC. Furthermore, AAC blocks provide enhanced acoustic insulation, making them an ideal choice for hospitals, schools, hotels, multifamily housing, offices, and other buildings that require soundproofing.

Governments in countries across the globe are emphasizing on development of public infrastructure, which is expected to fuel demand for autoclaved aerated concrete going ahead. Increasing construction of commercial buildings, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, shops, industrial buildings, hospitals, and schools is also expected to support market growth to a significant extent in the near future.

Autoclaved aerated concrete market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to stringent legislative regulations for sustainable construction and popularity of certifications such as LEED and BREEAM.

accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to stringent legislative regulations for sustainable construction and popularity of certifications such as LEED and BREEAM. Key players in the market include Aercon AAC, UAL Industries Ltd., Mannok, H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Xella Group, Biltech Building Elements Ltd., CSR Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd., and Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global autoclaved aerated concrete market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blocks



Cladding Panels



Beams & Lintels



Wall Panels



Roof Panels



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential



Non-Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

