AUTOCRYPT Shortlisted for 2020 TU-Automotive Award - Automotive Tech Company of the Year

DETROIT, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, an all-in-one mobility security solutions company for connected vehicles, was announced as a finalist for the 2020 TU-Automotive Award for the second consecutive year. TU-Automotive represents the entire automotive technology ecosystem with leading representatives from all over the world every year and celebrates the best talent, products, and services across the industry.

AUTOCRYPT has continuously developed and improved its automotive cybersecurity products and solutions for all users' safety, security, and privacy in the automotive industry. Since 2007, AUTOCRYPT has participated in various projects including South Korea's V2X security certification system project and gained a reputation for creating the global certification standard for government agencies. Additionally, with EV platform providers, AUTOCRYPT has contributed its expertise to support the deployment of V2G security through ISO 15118 testing symposiums across the world. The Chinese leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers have also worked closely with AUTOCRYPT in order to integrate the solutions for safer in-vehicle security countermeasures, such as IDS (Intrusion Detection System), secure booting, OTA (Over-The-Air), and so on.

"We're honored to have been appreciated by an esteemed automotive organization," said ES Daniel Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "As we offer an all-in-one technology products and solutions for OEMs and government agencies, this award is an additional honorable recognition for us on the path to establishing awareness in the automotive security industry in the US and European markets. It will further our efforts in expanding and cooperating with other leading players to accelerate the deployment of safer vehicle security solutions."

About AUTOCRYPT

As a leading player in transportation security technologies, AUTOCRYPT provides a secured transportation experience for connected vehicles. AUTOCRYPT's development began under Penta Security in 2007. A decade later in 2019, it was spun-off as a separate entity and expanded its global presence. Recognized as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution by TU-Automotive in 2019, AUTOCRYPT has been aiding in installing modules through various projects to deploy secure V2X, RSU-based communications, and PKI for connected vehicles security. Moreover, AUTOCRYPT has also developed a security solution for Plug&Charge (PnC), a simplified communications solution for EV charging, as well as mobility data platform solutions and fleet management systems. For more information on AUTOCRYPT, visit www.autocrypt.io . For partnership inquiries, email marketing@autocrypt.io .

