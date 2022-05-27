|
27.05.2022 19:39:00
Autodesk, Zscaler Send the Nasdaq Soaring
This has been a terrible year for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far, sending the index into a bear market. Yet at least this week, investors have been more upbeat about the Nasdaq's prospects. As of 12:30 p.m. ET today, the index was up nearly 2.5%, leading other major market benchmarks higher on the day.Earnings season has been brutal for many key stocks listed on the Nasdaq, adding to the dour mood on Wall Street year to date. Today, though, investors were celebrating solid financial results from Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Below, we'll look more closely at both reports to see why shareholders were excited about the two tech companies' prospects.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
