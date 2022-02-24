|
24.02.2022 22:27:17
AutoDesk Expects FY23 EPS Between $6.46-$6.83
(RTTNews) - Technology company Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday provided outlook for fiscal 2023. The company expects GAAP earnings per share in the $3.74 - $4.11 range. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings are expected between $6.46 - $6.83 per share. today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.78 per share for the year ahead.
In fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues between $5.02 billion and $5.12 billion while analysts were looking for revenues of $5.13 billion.
