Autodesk Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $222 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $1.35 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $222 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.97 - $2.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,380 - $1,395 Mln

