22.11.2022 22:08:21

Autodesk Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $198 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $465 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $198 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.77 - $1.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,303 - $1,318 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.56 - $6.62 Full year revenue guidance: $4,990 - $5,005 Mln

