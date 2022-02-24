24.02.2022 22:05:45

Autodesk Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $89.1 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $911.3 million, or $4.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $421.6 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $1.21 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $89.1 Mln. vs. $911.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,145 - $1,160 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Autodesk Inc.mehr Nachrichten