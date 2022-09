Autodesk Is Again Widening Its Moat. Here's Why the Stock Is a Must-Own

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Engineering and design software firm Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) has a fantastic competitive advantage, otherwise known as a moat. With high switching costs and embedded usage in classrooms around the globe, the company has dominated the architecture, engineering, and construction software market for decades.This has led to phenomenal stock returns, with shares up over 62,000% since going public in the 1980s. The company recently reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue growing 17% year over year amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and foreign exchange headwinds.But the company is not resting on its laurels. Here are three ways Autodesk is widening its already strong moat and why the stock belongs in your portfolio today.