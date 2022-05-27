|
27.05.2022 14:00:00
Autodesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:
June 6, 2022 Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
June 7, 2022 Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Autodesk's Investor Relations Website at investors.autodesk.com. Please go to the Website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software. For more information, please call Autodesk Investor Relations at 415-507-6373.
About Autodesk
Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.
Autodesk uses its investors.autodesk.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.
© 2022 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autodesk-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301555697.html
SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.
