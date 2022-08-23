Autograph Unveils the Future of Fandom with New "Signature Experiences" Product

Signature Experiences Kicks Off for Fans with Tom Brady's Evolving Season Ticket

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, today announced the launch of Autograph Signature Experiences, a premium new product aimed at creating the future of fandom. Autograph Signature Experiences will be an interactive program that rewards fans with unprecedented access to exclusive events, limited-edition physical and digital merchandise, invite-only communication channels, and curated forums of like-minded communities. Autograph's first Signature Experience will kick off with The Huddle, a collaboration with co-founder Tom Brady.

Fans access Tom Brady'sThe Huddle by owning a Season Ticket, a dynamic NFT that allows holders to ride along during Tom Brady's 2022-23 season. After each week of games, the NFT will evolve to reflect Brady's statistics and achievements through a stunning visual progression. Tom Brady'sSeason Ticket will be available for the general public to purchase on Autograph.io at 3:00 pm ET on September 8(while supplies last), marking the first drop where fans can buy an NFT directly through Autograph's platform.

The Huddle will serve as an interactive portal hosted on Autograph.io, where fans can access special benefits from FTX, BRADY™ Brand, and TB12 as well as exclusive experiences and events, including:

In Real Life Experiences: An opportunity to join other members for exclusive regional events in Atlanta (10/9), Los Angeles (11/6), and Boston (12/11) tied to local games, and an end-of-the-season party in Tampa Bay , with Tom Brady , to celebrate the conclusion of the 2022-23 NFL season and The Huddle .

Invite-only access to digital events such as livestreams and insider content featuring special guests and community creators. Custom Goods and Creative Collaborations : Eligibility to redeem a complimentary piece of BRADY™ Brand merchandise as a welcome gift. Additionally, Season Ticket holders will collaborate on an exclusive piece of BRADY™ Brand x Autograph merchandise. The Huddle community will participate in the creative process, with the opportunity to vote on the proposed designs before merchandise production.

: Eligibility to redeem a complimentary piece of BRADY™ Brand merchandise as a welcome gift. Additionally, holders will collaborate on an exclusive piece of BRADY™ Brand x Autograph merchandise. community will participate in the creative process, with the opportunity to vote on the proposed designs before merchandise production. NFTs: Access to additional NFTs to celebrate noteworthy moments throughout Tom Brady's season and proof-of-attendance NFTs after participating in key events.

"Fandom today remains a limited, one-way conversation between fans and their idols. Our new premium product, Signature Experiences, challenges traditional notions of fandom and reimagines how devoted audiences engage with icons and each other by creating a richer, more interactive, community-driven experience," said Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO at Autograph. "From the Season Ticket's evolving visual artwork to The Huddle's utility-packed, inner-circle experience, we are thrilled to launch a product that honors fans for continued dedication to their favorite icons."

Autograph plans to announce additional Signature Experiences with other celebrated icons across sports, entertainment, music, and art in the future. For more information on Autograph, Signature Experiences, and The Huddle, please visit: autograph.io/tombrady

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment, and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences to better connect fans to the things they love. Notable Board of Director members include Sam Bankman-Fried, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Peter Mattoon, and Michael Meldman. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is building the future of fandom through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products, and exclusive partnerships. Members of the star-studded Advisory Board have dropped their first collections that sold out in record time with drops from Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and more.

