Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights [1]

Net Revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB2,315.6 million ( $341.0 million ), exceeding the high end of the Company's original guidance of RMB2,280.0 million ( $335.8 million ).

in the third quarter of 2020 were ( ), exceeding the high end of the Company's original guidance of ( ). Online Marketplace and Others Revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB547.7 million ( $80.7 million ), which contributed to 23.7% of total revenues, compared to 19.2% in the corresponding period of 2019. Data Products in the online marketplace and other business achieved revenue growth of approximately 51% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2020.

in the third quarter of 2020 were ( ), which contributed to 23.7% of total revenues, compared to 19.2% in the corresponding period of 2019. in the online marketplace and other business achieved revenue growth of approximately 51% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2020. Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB846.7 million ( $124.7 million ), compared to RMB643.7 million for the corresponding period of 2019.

in the third quarter of 2020 was ( ), compared to for the corresponding period of 2019. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP)[2]in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB901.8 million ( $132.8 million ), representing an increase of 28.4% year-over-year.

[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For the convenience of readers, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB6.7896 on September 30, 2020 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.

Mr. Min Lu, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "We're pleased to report a great quarter with revenues exceeding the high-end of our guidance by approximately RMB35.6 million. During the quarter, we made significant progress in enriching our end-to-end SaaS platform through unfolding new dealer data products. We are very encouraged by the achievements we have been making in enhancing our content offerings and are highly motivated to explore new space for future growth. As we move ahead, Autohome will remain committed to developing innovative solutions and investing in strategic areas in order to strengthen our competitiveness in the industry."

Mr. Jun Zou, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "With a heightened emphasis on new initiatives, our data products delivered another quarter of robust growth with 51% year-over-year increase, driven by revenues from both OEMs and dealers. Additionally, non-GAAP net income increased significantly by RMB199.3 million compared with the same period last year, demonstrating the increasing value of our platform. In October, we made a follow-on investment in TTP Car Inc. to accelerate the expansion of our used car platform and further build out a comprehensive C2B2C ecosystem. Bolstered by an expanded array of growth drivers, a more balanced revenue mix and further enhanced operating efficiencies, we are well-positioned to achieve our long-term goals and create even greater shareholder value."

[2] Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) is defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions. For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB2,315.6 million ($341.0 million), compared to RMB2,170.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Media services revenues were RMB927.4 million ( $136.6 million ), compared to RMB924.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

revenues were ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2019. Leads generation services revenues were RMB840.5 million ( $123.8 million ), compared to RMB828.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in average revenue per paying dealer.

revenues were ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in average revenue per paying dealer. Online marketplace and others revenues increased by 31.4% to RMB547.7 million ( $80.7 million ) from RMB416.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The increase was mainly driven by data products.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB250.1 million ($36.8 million), compared to RMB247.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019. In addition, cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB5.5 million ($0.8 million) during the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB1,468.0 million ($216.2 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,426.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB979.3 million ( $144.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB955.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the expenses related to the Company's 818 Global Super Auto Show. Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2020 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB11.2 million ( $1.7 million ), compared to RMB13.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

expenses were ( ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to in the corresponding period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the expenses related to the Company's 818 Global Super Auto Show. Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2020 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2019. General and administrative expenses were RMB139.6 million ( $20.6 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB108.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB11.5 million ( $1.7 million ), compared to RMB16.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

expenses were ( ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to in the corresponding period of 2019. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2019. Product development expenses were RMB349.0 million ( $51.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB361.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2020 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB25.7 million ( $3.8 million ), compared to RMB23.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB744.2 million ($109.6 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB640.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was RMB31.9 million ($4.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB119.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The decline was primarily due to the realization of uncertain preferential tax treatment taken by certain subsidiaries.

Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. and EPS

Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. was RMB846.7 million ($124.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB643.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share/per ADS or "EPS" were RMB7.09($1.04) and RMB7.06($1.04), respectively, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB5.42 and RMB5.39, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2019.

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP), defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc., excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions, was RMB901.8 million ($132.8 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB702.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB7.55 ($1.11) and RMB7.52($1.11), respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB5.92 and RMB5.88, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB13.47 billion ($1,983.5 million). Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB503.7 million ($74.2 million).

Employees

The Company had 3,882 employees as of September 30, 2020.

Strategic Investment in TTP Car Inc. ("TTP")

In October of 2020, Autohome announced that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with TTP, a leading auction platform for used cars in China. Pursuant to the agreement, Autohome will make an investment in TTP through subscription of preferred shares in the capital of TTP for an aggregate purchase price of US$168 million, which is subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Autohome has the right to purchase up to US$200 million in total principal amount of one or more convertible bonds to be issued by TTP upon Autohome's request.

Business Outlook

Autohome currently expects to generate net revenues in the range of RMB2,475.0 million ($364.5 million) to RMB2,484.0 million ($365.9 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and its operating conditions, which are subject to change, particularly in view of the potential ongoing impact of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 30, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-855-824-5644 Hong Kong, China: +852-3027-6500 Mainland China: 8009-880-563 / 400-821-0637 United Kingdom: 0800-026-1542 International: +1-646-722-4977 Passcode: 48337130#

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 6, 2020:

United States: +1-646-982-0473 International: +61-2-8325-2405 Passcode: 319338479#

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.autohome.com.cn.

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc., Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions. We define Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. before income tax expense/(benefit), depreciation expenses of property and equipment and amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

AUTOHOME INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (Amount in thousands, except per share data)













For three months ended September 30,

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Net revenues:









Media services 924,463

927,361

136,586 Leads generation services 828,803

840,470

123,788 Online marketplace and others 416,933

547,737

80,673 Total net revenues 2,170,199

2,315,568

341,047 Cost of revenues (247,098)

(250,085)

(36,834) Gross profit 1,923,101

2,065,483

304,213











Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing expenses (955,712)

(979,337)

(144,241) General and administrative expenses (108,714)

(139,632)

(20,566) Product development expenses (361,687)

(349,010)

(51,404) Total operating expenses (1,426,113)

(1,467,979)

(216,211) Other income, net 143,558

146,672

21,602 Operating profit 640,546

744,176

109,604











Interest income 124,008

135,091

19,897 Gain/(loss) from equity method investments 127

(280)

(41) Fair value change of other non-current assets (1,416)

-

- Income before income taxes 763,265

878,987

129,460











Income tax expense (119,450)

(31,914)

(4,700) Net income 643,815

847,073

124,760 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (110)

(402)

(59) Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. 643,705

846,671

124,701 Earnings per share for ordinary shares









Basic 5.42

7.09

1.04 Diluted 5.39

7.06

1.04











Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:





















Basic 118,733,086

119,459,200

119,459,200 Diluted 119,520,349

119,960,692

119,960,692













AUTOHOME INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands, except per share data)













For three months ended September 30,

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. 643,705

846,671

124,701 Plus: income tax expense 119,450

31,914

4,700 Plus: depreciation of property and equipment 27,053

42,364

6,240 Plus: amortization of intangible assets 2,917

2,951

435 EBITDA 793,125

923,900

136,076 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 57,589

53,943

7,945 Adjusted EBITDA 850,714

977,843

144,021











Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. 643,705

846,671

124,701 Plus: amortization of acquired intangible assets of

Cheerbright, China Topside and Norstar 1,139

1,139

168 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 57,589

53,943

7,945 Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. 702,433

901,753

132,814 Non-GAAP earnings per share for ordinary shares





















Basic 5.92

7.55

1.11 Diluted 5.88

7.52

1.11











Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:





















Basic 118,733,086

119,459,200

119,459,200 Diluted 119,520,349

119,960,692

119,960,692

AUTOHOME INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Amount in thousands, except as noted)













As of December 31,

As of September 30,

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 1,988,298

1,807,095

266,156 Short-term investments 10,806,812

11,660,229

1,717,366 Accounts receivable, net 3,231,486

3,090,058

455,116 Amounts due from related parties, current 29,501

29,777

4,386 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 302,285

1,512,863

222,821 Total current assets 16,358,382

18,100,022

2,665,845 Non-current assets









Restricted cash, non-current 5,200

5,200

766 Property and equipment, net 281,773

370,929

54,632 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,532,024

1,523,834

224,436 Long-term investments 71,664

69,569

10,246 Deferred tax assets 27,782

120,789

17,790 Other non-current assets 879,040

233,468

34,386 Total non-current assets 2,797,483

2,323,789

342,256 Total assets 19,155,865

20,423,811

3,008,101











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accrued expenses and other payables 2,417,438

2,234,282

329,074 Advance from customers 95,636

91,363

13,456 Deferred revenue 1,370,953

666,432

98,155 Income tax payable 45,489

327,863

48,289 Amounts due to related parties 36,387

41,079

6,050 Total current liabilities 3,965,903

3,361,019

495,024 Non-current liabilities









Other liabilities 45,534

89,258

13,146 Deferred tax liabilities 538,487

515,462

75,919 Total non-current liabilities 584,021

604,720

89,065 Total liabilities 4,549,924

3,965,739

584,089











Equity









Total Autohome Inc. shareholders' equity 14,629,097

16,480,391

2,427,299 Noncontrolling interests (23,156)

(22,319)

(3,287) Total equity 14,605,941

16,458,072

2,424,012 Total liabilities and equity 19,155,865

20,423,811

3,008,101

