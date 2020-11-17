Autohome Wins Seven Awards from Prestigious Publisher Institutional Investor's 2020 All-Asia Executive Team Ranking

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that the Company has won seven awards from Institutional Investor's "2020 All-Asia Executive Team" rankings, including "Honored Company," "Best CEO," and "Best CFO."

Recently, the global authoritative financial magazine Institutional Investor released the final results from its "2020 All-Asia Executive Team." After nearly six months of voting, Autohome finally emerged from the fierce competition, which included more than 1,000 outstanding listed companies being considered for excellence in corporate governance, executive leadership, and investor relations professionalism.

In the 2020's rankings, Autohome was selected on the "Honored Companies" list by distinguishing itself with top rankings in the following categories/sub-categories: Min Lu was recognized as Best CEO, Jun Zou was recognized as Best CFO, and Autohome has also gained top 3 ranking in Best IR Professionals, Best IR Team, Best IR Program and Best ESG, respectively.

For 52 years, Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost media companies with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings, including independent sell-side and corporate performance research and rankings, aiming to be the first-choice and independent validation source of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community. Institutional Investor Research has a global presence, spanning Europe, All-Asia, the US and Latin America. Every year, Institutional Investor Research asks buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover the region to identify up to four companies that excel in investor relations in five specific categories – Best CEO, Best CFO, Best IR Professional, Best IR Company and Best ESG.

This year, a total of 1,921 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts, as well as 611 sell-side analysts, participated in the 2020 All-Asia Executive Team Honored Companies survey. This year, 1,472 companies, nominated across 18 sectors, were rated on nine core areas. The title of "Honored Company" goes to businesses earning a top-three position in one of the five categories. With its broad influence, the research is known for its strictness, objectivity, and professionalism and is deemed as the most valuable survey amongst the investment community every year. The seven awards Autohome had received from Institutional Investor demonstrates its wide recognition by the global capital markets.

In recent years, Autohome has made continuous efforts to strengthen its corporate governance. By leveraging its dominant leadership in digital analytics, Autohome has continued its first-mover advantage under the guidance of its "4+1" business strategy. The Company has been facilitating automakers to deepen the digital transformation with great value add to the auto industrial internet vertical, aiming to build a smart auto ecosystem. Winning multiple awards from the prestigious Institutional Investor is a testament to Autohome's increasingly effective and prominent strategic transformation, as the Company's operational capabilities, market competitiveness, and investment value have been highly recognized by global media and investment community. At the same time, it has also demonstrated Autohome's progress and outstanding performance in corporate governance, executive leadership, information disclosure and investor communication with the capital markets community.

Mr. Min Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, said, "In the future, Autohome will continue to strengthen fundamental advantages of its core business, capitalize on growth opportunities in new areas, and achieve steady and sustainable development."

Mr. Jun Zou, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "With the strong support of institutional investor groups, Autohome will remain focused on delivering long-term value to our customers, partners and investors."

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

