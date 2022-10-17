AutoLenders Opens New Pennsylvania Showroom in Bucks County with Grand Opening Carnival

The new Fairless Hills showroom marks the third Pennsylvania location for the family-owned company

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AutoLenders—a Philadelphia Inquirer 2022 Philadelphia Top Workplace and New Jersey's #1 pre-owned car dealership for more than 10 years—announced the opening of its newest showroom located in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.

To commemorate the company's expansion milestone, AutoLenders hosted its first-ever grand opening event, which was complete with an AutoLenders-branded cornhole tournament, food trucks, games, live music, giveaways and more. Brad Wimmer, President of AutoLenders, officiated the tournament, which was broadcast live by 93.3 WMMR and 97.5 the Fanatic.

Fans also received free vehicle appraisals and free oil changes from AutoLenders professionals.

"We are thrilled to be opening our third showroom here in Bucks County, and we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our expansion into this wonderful community than with our 'CARnival' grand opening event and cornhole tournament," said Wimmer. "We joke that normally, we don't play games with our customers, but when it comes to opening up our third showroom in Pennsylvania, we'll make an exception."

Independent and family-owned for more than 40 years, AutoLenders is constantly seeking ways to support the communities and families across its East Coast footprint, which includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida. The Fairless Hills grand opening comes as part of AutoLenders' Pennsylvania three-state expansion project and celebrates its Exton and Newtown Square locations, as well.

"Since AutoLenders' founding in 1979, we've been focused on fostering a connected, forward-thinking culture," said Mike Wimmer, AutoLenders Founder and CEO. "We are honored to be joining the Bucks County community and look forward to continuing to meet our Exton, Newtown Square and Fairless Hills neighbors."

At AutoLenders, transparency is everything—especially when it comes to its customer relationships and low car prices. The recent AutoLenders grand opening comes on the heels of AutoLenders' first-ever fully integrated advertising campaign, which details just how transparent AutoLenders is.

For more information about AutoLenders and its latest ventures, visit www.autolenders.com or learn more on the AutoLenders YouTube channel.

About AutoLenders

AutoLenders, headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey, was founded in 1989 and operates a family of companies which provide auto leasing services and retailing for used and off-lease vehicles. Auto Lenders has been New Jersey's #1 pre-owned car dealership for over a decade, focusing primarily on the remarketing of one-owner, low-mileage off-lease vehicles. The company's 8 showrooms in New Jersey (6) and Pennsylvania (2) operate in conjunction with a 65,000 square foot operations center located on 25 acres of property in Winslow, New Jersey. For more information about AutoLenders, visit autolenders.com.

