|
19.05.2023 09:23:02
Autoliv China, NIO In Deal To Develop Safety Technology For Electric Vehicles
(RTTNews) - Autoliv, Inc. (ALV), a Swedish-American automotive safety systems provider, said on Friday that its unit Autoliv China, and NIO Inc., a Chinese electric vehicle company, have inked a strategic cooperation framework deal.
NIO and Autoliv will develop safety products for electric vehicles and sustainable technologies.
The new technologies, among others, will include a passenger airbag that deploys from the headliner using an environmentally friendly inflator.
The two parties are co-developing a new airbag concept that provides full protection for different seating positions, allowing better protection, and more freedom to design the interior of the vehicle.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!