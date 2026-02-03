Autoliv Aktie
WKN: 906892 / ISIN: US0528001094
|
03.02.2026 12:55:47
Autoliv Stock Is Up 32% in a Year, But One Fund Just Cut $3.8 Million
On February 2, Tweedy, Browne Co disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 31,740 shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), an estimated $3.79 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.In an SEC filing dated February 2, Connecticut-based financial planner Tweedy, Browne reported selling 31,740 shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.79 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the period. The reduction brought the stake to 400,924 shares at quarter’s end. The value of the fund’s Autoliv position dropped by $5.84 million, reflecting both the sale and market movement over the quarter.Tweedy, Browne’s stake in Autoliv now represents 3.84% of its $1.24 billion reportable U.S. equity AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Autoliv Inc.
|
15.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Autoliv zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.10.25
|Ausblick: Autoliv mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Autoliv stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)