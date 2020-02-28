Autoliv's President of Autoliv Americas to Resign

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2020Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, announced today that Dan Garceau has notified the company that he is resigning as President of Autoliv Americas to pursue another position outside the company.

Mr. Garceau has been the President of Autoliv Americas since September 2014. His resignation will be effective no later than August 10, 2020. Mr. Garceau stated: "I very much appreciate the 25 years I have spent at Autoliv, working for a company whose vision is to Save More Lives which is truly inspirational and aspirational."

Mikael Bratt, President and CEO, said, "We have very much valued Dan's contribution to Autoliv over the years and wish him the best of luck in his new assignment."

The company has initiated a search for Mr. Garceau's replacement which will be announced at a later date.

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries.

Our more than 65,000 employees in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2019 amounted to US $ 8,548 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com .

