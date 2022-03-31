31.03.2022 13:32:11

Autolus: EMA Grants Obe-cel Orphan Medical Product Designation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) announced the European Medicines Agency has granted obe-cel, the company's CAR T clinical candidate, Orphan Medical Product Designation for treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. A key benefit of the designation is ten years of market exclusivity in the EU following marketing approval by the EMA.

Dr. Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer of Autolus, said: "Recruitment is ongoing in the phase 2 portion of the pivotal study of obe-cel and we look forward to announcing first Phase 2 data this year."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Autolus Therapeutics Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten