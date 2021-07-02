Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Featuring IHI Corp. and Daifuku Co. Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The automated storage and retrieval systems market is poised to grow by USD 1.65 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (E-commerce and 3PL, Automotive, Food and beverages, Retail, and Other end-users), Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the expanding warehouse space in Europe. In addition, the increasing demand from the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market.

The pharmaceutical and automation industries have witnessed significant growth in Europe over the past few years. This has created the need for the expansion of warehouse capacities in the region. For instance, in February 2020, Amazon announced its plans to open three new warehouses in the UK. Similarly, in January 2020, DACHSER announced its plan to construct a new warehouse in Germany. Such warehouse expansion plans are driving the demand for automated storage and retrieval systems.

Major Five Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Companies:

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

The company offers automated storage and retrieval solutions for baggage storage.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

The company provides storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors and manufacturers.

Honeywell International Inc.

The company offers automated storage and retrieval systems such as goods to person systems, high volume buffer shuffle system, high volume single aisle shuttle system, and one level shuttle system.

IHI Corp.

The company offers automated storage and retrieval systems for products such as pallets, cases, cartons, and buckets, and also addresses special environments such as freezers, explosion-proofing, and clean facilities.

Kardex AG

The company offers automated storage and retrieval solutions such as Mcompact, Vertical lift module, and others.

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

E-commerce and 3PL - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverages - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other end-users - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

