Automated Test Equipment Market Size Worth $8.68 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated test equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 8.68 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of System on Chip (SoC) coupled with high demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to drive the growth. Growing electronic content in automotive sector and penetration of smartphones is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, the demand for Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in manufacturing industry as the test equipment save the manufacturing cost and helps in eliminating the defective devices is projected to continue fueling the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The growth of automated test equipment market is driven by the significant use of the test equipment in automotive and semiconductor industry

In the product segment, Non-memory ATE held the largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to witness the second fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the expansion of consumer electronics, growing number of microcontroller-based application, and other such factors

In the vertical segment, IT and telecommunication is estimated to continue holding the largest market share in the forthcoming years, owing to the increased focus on effective communication

The automotive segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing integration of the electronic devices in the automobile industry

North America is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the high investment in aerospace and defense couple with technological innovations

Key market players include Aemulus Holdings Bhd ("Aemulus"); Chroma ATE Inc.; Aeroflex Inc. (a subsidiary of Cobham plc); Astronics Corporation; Advantest Corporation; LTX-Credence Corporation (Xcerra Corporation); Teradyne Inc.; STAr Technologies Inc. (a subsidiary of Innotech Corporation); Tesec Corporation; Roos Instruments, Inc.; Marvin Test Solutions Inc.; and Danaher Corporation. Teradyne Inc.; LTX-Credence Corporation (Xcerra Corporation); and Advantest Corporation dominated majority of global market share

Read 167 page research report with ToC on "Automated Test Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Non-memory, Memory, Discrete), By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automated-test-equipment-market

Miniaturization has spurred demand across various semiconductor manufacturing companies. Additionally, considerable technological advancements coupled with design complexity and the need for adequate testing is expected to positively impact the growth. Developments in semiconductor manufacturing processes along iwht expansion of wireless networks in developing nations is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the global market.

The growth of ATE market is primarily driven by semiconductor manufacturing companies which focus on cost-effective testing. Semiconductor manufacturing companies no longer consider fabrication costs as a factor for profit margin in semiconductor chip manufacturing. Semiconductor companies focus on improving their fabrication technology and look for efficient ways of testing to reduce losses due to damages. Advancements in smartphones, tablets, and SoC-based products is creating demand for greater functionality in ATE. As connected devices get smaller, more powerful, and multifaceted; they face design, application, and fabrication challenges, increasing the product demand.

Increasing design complexities along with major technological inventions such as advanced Design for Test (DFT) and adaptive testing are some of the key factors driving the automatic test equipment market. Moreover, recent innovations in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, autonomous vehicles, along with significant changes in the defense and aerospace sectors have significantly transformed the market dynamics.

Non-memory automated test equipment product segment is expected to hold significant market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of microcontroller-based applications and demand of the automotive sector. Revenue from IT and telecommunications sector is projected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of semiconductor industries in the region. Key market players include Aemulus Holdings Bhd ("Aemulus"); Chroma ATE Inc.; and Teradyne Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automated test equipment market based on product, vertical, and region:

Automated Test Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Non-Memory ATE



Memory ATE



Discrete ATE

Automated Test Equipment Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Automotive



Consumer



Aerospace & Defense



IT & Telecommunications



Others

Automated Test Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





Taiwan





Thailand





Singapore





Malaysia



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Electronic Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market – The global commercial refrigeration equipment market size was valued at USD 33.46 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

The global commercial refrigeration equipment market size was valued at in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market – The global industrial microwave heating equipment market size was valued at USD 890.2 million in 2016.

The global industrial microwave heating equipment market size was valued at in 2016. Food Service Equipment Market – The global food service equipment market size was estimated at USD 31.64 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg