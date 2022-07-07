|
07.07.2022 18:34:00
Automated Trading Strategies, (ATS), Introduces API Version of its Successful Trading Bots
Passionate About Increasing Your ROI? -Take Out the Emotion
CAPE CORAL, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Trading Strategies, long known for its Automated Trading Bots in ELD format on the Tradestation platform, has announced availability of its trading bots for use in Wealth Management offices around the world.
Automated Trading Strategies Managing Member, Kristin Luprich said "we are pleased to finally bring our successful trading bots to the Wealth Management community at a cost that meets the needs of the hundreds of small family offices around the world, and, at a cost easily amortized across its clientele, therefore allowing the managers to efficiently get a great return on investment capital."
The new API product is available on all major platforms which will allow all Wealth Management firms to exercise opportunities that have been historically available only to the largest Investment firms.
We invite interested parties to review our website which includes, pricing, weekly strategy performances, and the ability to book a demo.
Website: https://www.automatedtradingstrategies.com
For All Inquiries:
Mark Gilbert, Magellan FIN. Mgilbert@magellanfin.com
(317) 361-2392
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-trading-strategies-ats-introduces-api-version-of-its-successful-trading-bots-301582501.html
SOURCE Automated Trading Strategies
