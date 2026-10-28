Automatic Data Processing Aktie

Automatic Data Processing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850347 / ISIN: US0530151036

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28.10.2026 12:11:50

Automatic Data Processing Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.125 billion, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $1.013 billion, or $2.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.123 billion or $2.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $5.491 billion from $5.175 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.125 Bln. vs. $1.013 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.83 vs. $2.49 last year. -Revenue: $5.491 Bln vs. $5.175 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 10 % To 12 % Full year revenue guidance: 6 %

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