Automation Anywhere Announces World's First Integrated Process Discovery Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced the world's first integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-driven process discovery solution that discovers business processes and with one-click creates bots to automate them.

Automation Anywhere Discovery Bot uses AI and machine learning to automatically capture and analyze user actions to uncover common, repetitive process steps as employees navigate between business applications. It then prioritizes automation opportunities by potential return on investment (ROI) and develops RPA bots – accelerating the process automation journey for organizations.

Research by Automation Anywhere shows that nearly 80 percent of manual, repetitive front-and-back office business tasks that can be automated, remain undiscovered. Traditional, manual process discovery methods are slow and time consuming and the ROI is uncertain.

The new, intelligent, automatic process discovery technology – built on top of the company's cloud-native intelligent automation platform – leverages years of investment in RPA, AI and machine learning to increase the pace of process discovery and automation. As a zero-client solution, it can be easily deployed across the enterprise and allows business users, IT and developers to collaborate via the same web-based interface and reduce the time spent understanding business process workflows.

Gartner estimates that "by 2023, 50 percent of new RPA scripts will be dynamically generated," through process discovery technology, and "by 2024, organizations will lower operational costs by 30 percent percent by combining hyperautomation technologies with redesigned operational processes."¹

"In 2020, RPA adoption continues to transcend other technologies as organizations aggressively pursue digital transformation initiatives. However, at the same time, customers struggle to understand which processes they should even automate," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Automation Anywhere. "With Discovery Bot, they gain a comprehensive understanding of all business processes, can prioritize their automation backlog, and with a single click, create and deploy new bots for repeatable processes, five times faster than with traditional approaches."

"A lot of time is typically spent in manually understanding and documenting the as-is processes and activities. Consequently, identifying the right automation use cases is one of the key challenges that enterprises face, especially when trying to scale-up adoption," said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group. "The process discovery solution from Automation Anywhere could potentially help enterprises automatically discover automation opportunities and accelerate their automation journey."

Discovery Bot is available now to early access customers and will be generally available in the coming quarters.

