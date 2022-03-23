Automation Anywhere Appoints New Executive Vice President of Customer Success and Services to Accelerate Cloud-Native Automation Solutions Worldwide

Former VMware and IBM executive Meenu Agarwal to drive global customer engagement and innovation at scale

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced it has appointed Meenu Agarwal as executive vice president of Customer Success and Services.

Agarwal joins Automation Anywhere from VMware, where she was the senior vice president of Customer Success. Before VMware, she served as vice president of global customer services at HubSpot and held a variety of management roles at IBM for over 11 years. During her tenure at IBM, Agarwal held executive leadership roles across numerous functions, such as worldwide sales, global customer success and channel strategies.

"Meenu's enterprise software leadership will accelerate customer success," said Ankur Kothari, Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at Automation Anywhere. "I'm excited to have her join our customer success leadership team as we catapult to the next phase of company growth."

"There has been an enormous shift in the way we work – customers have accelerated their automation initiatives faster than ever before realizing the power of RPA and AI," Agarwal said. "I look forward to driving engagement with our customers worldwide from across the most demanding industries who have chosen to transform their business with Automation Anywhere."

Agarwal's expertise includes more than 20 years of sales and customer service leadership in the enterprise software and SaaS industry accelerating revenue growth, building and developing high-performing teams, transforming businesses, and driving global customer success and innovation. Agarwal has also held various positions at OpenText and Oracle.

