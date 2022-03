Automation Is Reducing Sales Agent Jobs: Is That a Reason to Buy Lemonade?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has emerged as one of the more intriguing disruptors in the financial industry. It has targeted the insurance industry by using artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioral economics to streamline the application process, thus insuring its customers at lower cost.However, Lemonade stock has experienced a huge decline as losses mount and investors question its ability to weather a crisis. Investors will need to take a closer look at the insurance stock to see whether Lemonade is the vehicle by which they can profit from insurance industry disruption.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading