Automation is the ultimate cloud security tip

I’ve written about cloud security many times, including this post from 2021. The report I referenced found that misconfigured cloud servers caused 19% of data breaches.Corroborative data is available from public cloud providers that fight this daily. Microsoft analyzed the anonymized data of real cyberthreat activity and, according to the company’s Cyber Signals report, found that more than 80% of ransomware attacks can be traced to common configuration errors in software and devices. For those of you who don’t understand technical jargon, this means human mistakes explode security risk levels. To read this article in full, please click here