31.07.2023 13:30:00

AutomationEdge and eAlliance Corp announced partnership for Hyperautomation solutions

HOUSTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutomationEdge, a leading Hyperautomation platform has announced strategic partnership with eAlliance Corp, a cutting-edge Hyperautomation solutions provider.

The partnership will enable eAlliance Corp to provide AutomationEdge solutions such as CogniBot - a conversational AI platform, DocEdge - an intelligent document processing platform, Intelligent Service Desk Ticket Data Analysis, IT Process Automation (ITPA) and RPA. This collaboration will empower AutomationEdge and eAlliance Corp to help customers innovate with automation to move the needle on the top and bottom line.

AutomationEdge, along with its Hyperautomation platform, has also build the ready automation solutions across industries. It will help customers achieve faster Go-To-Market for automation projects with lower cost. It is empowering 250+ customers globally in Healthcare, Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and other industries.

For over 20 years, eAlliance Corp has been delivering technology solutions to businesses worldwide across industries. It has been a trusted advisor to its customer in innovation, strategy and execution of automation solutions. Through this partnership, eAlliance will be able to offer innovative business process automation solutions to customers focusing on key enterprise domains such as finance & accounting, customer service, procurement, human resources, cash applications and more.  

About AutomationEdge

AutomationEdge is a leading Hyperautomation platform across the globe with end-to-end automation capabilities. With its platforms working together as one solution, it has enabled seamless process automation for global enterprises.

AutomationEdge has already delivered its innovative solutions to large multinational organizations like American Express, Smart Dubai Government, Wipro, AccentCare, Danone, University of Maryland Medical System, Aspen Pharmacare, Oman LNG, Mashreq Bank, HDFC Bank, and Genpact, to name a few.

For more details, contact sales or request a demo.

About eAlliance Corp

eAlliance Corp is a professional services firm with big company expertise and small company relationships, taking pride in agility and real-time responsiveness. eAlliance Corp is a trusted name in the Hyperautomation industry, offering comprehensive services and solutions to help businesses achieve their automation goals with ease. Founded in 2002 in Chicago, IL, staffed with resources in the US and India possessing vast experience and leadership in business and technology.

For more details, visit website.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rahul Wandile 
Media Relations – AutomationEdge
rahul.wandile@automationedge.com
www.automationedge.com

Follow AutomationEdge on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automationedge-and-ealliance-corp-announced-partnership-for-hyperautomation-solutions-301889012.html

SOURCE AutomationEdge

