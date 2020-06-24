Automax Truck and Car Center Promotes Stock of Pre-Owned Jeep SUVs

FARMINGTON, N.M., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Automax Truck and Car Center in Farmington, New Mexico is known for carrying pre-owned pickup trucks and smaller cars, but the dealership also carries Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs). Since Jeep is one of the most popular and well-known names in SUVs and crossovers, Automax is promoting its stock of Jeep-manufactured vehicles.

Eight Jeep SUVs are currently available for purchase at the Automax Truck and Car Center dealership. Among these eight is a variety of models and model years, so shoppers can likely find a vehicle that will suit them without having to look elsewhere. The oldest SUV among these is from 2013, making most of the SUVs less than three years old.

The oldest Jeep SUV is a 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport. It has Four-Wheel Drive and a 3.6L V6 engine and is being sold for $23,888. This vehicle is a great fit for shoppers seeking an all-around capable SUV with plenty of features already equipped.

If 2013 is too old a model year, shoppers may also want to consider the 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. This is a higher trim level but comes with the same engine and drive type. It is selling for $28,979 at the dealership.

Fans of the Jeep Cherokee can find a 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk at the dealership. This Jeep Cherokee also has four-wheel drive but has a smaller 3.2L V-6 engine. It is priced at $17,034.

A 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited sport is being sold for $29,047. This is a four-door Wrangler and a bright red exterior paint color.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited from 2018 is being sold for $28,124. Although the Grand Cherokee is designed to look more domestic than the Wrangler, this model still has Four-Wheel Drive and the 3.6L V-6 engine.

A 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk is for sale at $23,442 dollars. This is a smaller SUV built for daily road driving with limited off-road potential.

A 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon is being sold for $48,950. This is a full-featured SUV with four doors, a white exterior paint color and four-wheel drive.

A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is being sold for $35,950. This model comes with four-wheel drive and less than 5,000 miles.

Customers interested in buying any of these models are encouraged to contact the dealership by phone at 855-301-8633. The dealership is located at 5220 East Main Street, Farmington, New Mexico, 87402.

