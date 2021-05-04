Automotive Airless Radial Tire Market Expected to Record a CAGR of over 7% by 2025 |Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive airless radial tire market is projected to grow by 22.82 million units, at a CAGR of over 7% during 2021-2025, as per the latest market research report by Technavio. This report offers exclusive analysis on the market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities to be leveraged by stakeholders from the auto components sector for making informed business and investment-related decisions. Technavio has also monitored the impact and outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive airless radial tire market during the forecast period.

Driver and Challenge Analysis

Various factors such as improved safety against tire blowout, rising adoption of ATVs in the agriculture sector, and increased use of golf carts are likely to influence the automotive airless radial tire market positively during the next few years. However, increased rolling resistance, increased accumulation of heat with the use of automotive airless radial tires, and a high penetration of pneumatic tires are few factors that may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

View Technavio's 120-page ToC and 103 Exhibits on "Automotive Airless Radial Tire Market by Application (off-road vehicles and other vehicles) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) and Vendor Forecasts, 2021 - 2025"

https://www.technavio.com/report/Automotive Airless Radial Tire-market-industry-analysis

"The US and Canada are key markets for automotive airless radial tire market in the North American region", as per Technavio.

Segment Analysis

This market research report fragments the global automotive airless radial tire market by application (off-road vehicles and other vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The off-road vehicles segment was the largest revenue-generating application segment of the automotive airless radial tire market in 2020. Automotive airless radial tires offer a convenient replacement to conventional heavy-duty tires used by these vehicles, thus driving their adoption during the forecast period.

39% of the automotive airless radial tire market growth will be generated from North America . High demand for bullet-proof and puncture-free tires by the US defense forces and police department drives the R&D of automotive airless radial tires in North America .

Vendor Analysis

The automotive airless radial tire market is concentrated. Several players in the market are striving to provide superior products by differentiating them either based on quality or service. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to survive market competition. This report classifies key market players as dominant, pure-play and industry-focused players to offer effective investment opportunities and allow clients to take informed decisions.

Leading Automotive Airless Radial Tire Market Players are:

Amerityre Corp.

Bridgestone Corp.

Croc Tyres Pty Ltd.

Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd.

Michelin Group

Polaris Inc.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

THE GOODYEAR TIRE and RUBBER Co.

Toyo Tire Corp.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Prominent Queries Pertaining to Automotive Airless Radial Tire Market 2021-2025

COVID-19 pandemic impact analysis on the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors assisting automotive airless radial tire market growth

Estimation of the automotive airless radial tire market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Investment opportunities in the automotive airless radial tire market

Vendor landscape analysis and detailed information on vendors

COVID-19 combating techniques of the market vendors

Comprehensive details of common threats expected to limit the growth of automotive airless radial tire market vendors

