Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Worth $869.8 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive emission test equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 869.8 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The demand for automotive emission test systems is estimated to increase owing to stringent regulations associated with vehicle exhaust emissions and soaring need for regular periodic technical inspections (PTI) that are aimed at regulating gaseous emissions from exhaust vehicles. Rising concerns to limit adverse environmental effects caused by passenger and light-duty vehicles are also expected to drive the automotive emission test equipment market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The emission test software segment is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast period. The software is used to analyze and measure data conducted through various test & inspection system

The demand for opacity meters/smoke meters is estimated to increase over the coming years, as these devices are used to measure optical properties of smoke emitted by diesel engines

Europe was the highest revenue-generating regional market in 2018 owing to domicile of a large number of emission testing equipment manufacturers, software developers, and related service providers

Some of the key participants in the vehicle emission test system market are SGS SA, Sierra Instruments, Inc., Gordon-Darby, Inc., Wager Company, and Applus+.

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Analysis Report By Solution (Software, Services, Equipment/Hardware), By Emission Equipment (Opacity Meters/Smoke Meters), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-emission-test-equipment-market

The emission test equipment segment held the largest share in the automotive emission test system market in 2018. It is likely to maintain its dominance in through 2025, on account of surging demand for testing equipment worldwide, especially from automobile manufacturers. Furthermore, the emission test services segment in the automotive emission test system market is a developed business sector across the U.S. and EU member nations. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing demand for service centers owing to emission targets mentioned by governments of EU countries.

Asia Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to surging adoption of emission norms and growing emphasis on ensuring that automobile manufacturers comply with the same, especially in developing countries such as China and India. These countries are focusing extensively on regulating, monitoring, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in order to cut down adverse effects on environment due to excessive GHG emissions by vehicle exhaust systems.

The adoption rate of periodic technical inspections, vehicle emission norms & standards, and inspection & maintenance programs is high in Europe and North America. European countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Finland are already following vehicle emission stringent rules & regulations and have laid down strict standards & norms so as to regulate GHG emissions and other hazardous effects of pollutants emitted by vehicle exhaust systems. Therefore, Europe spearheaded the global vehicle emission test system market in 2018 owing to presence of several testing equipment manufacturers and emission testing service providers.

Key market participants in the global automotive emission test equipment market include HORIBA, Ltd., Opus Inspection, TÜV Nord Group, Gemco Equipment Ltd, and TEXA S.p.A.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive emission test equipment market based on solution, emission equipment, and region:

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Emission Test Equipment



Emission Test Software



Emission Test Services

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Opacity Meters/Smoke Meters



Other Vehicle Emission Test Equipment

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Rest of the World (RoW)



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market – Growing preference towards eco-friendly measures worldwide in the wake of power conservation initiatives by regulatory bodies is expected to play a pivotal role in market growth over the forecast period.

Growing preference towards eco-friendly measures worldwide in the wake of power conservation initiatives by regulatory bodies is expected to play a pivotal role in market growth over the forecast period. Hyperscale Data Center Market – The market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising computing, networking, memory and storage resources demand in distributed or grid computing environments.

The market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising computing, networking, memory and storage resources demand in distributed or grid computing environments. Health Insurance Exchange Market – The growing application of IT in the health sector and the shift in trend towards integrated environments, among several other growth factors have ensured that cloud-based technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the HIX market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter