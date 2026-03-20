Parts Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2
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20.03.2026 18:36:25
Automotive Parts Stock Down 31% Draws $16 Million Bet as Earnings Fall 50% Year Over Year
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated a new position in LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), buying 520,000 shares in the fourth quarter, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Petrus Trust Company established a new 520,000-share position in LKQ during the fourth quarter. The fund reported a quarter-end position in LKQ of $15.70 million, reflecting the purchase and any price changes during the period.LKQ Corporation is a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and related products, with a global footprint spanning North America and Europe. The company leverages an extensive supply chain and distribution network to deliver a broad assortment of new and recycled automotive parts. LKQ's scale, multi-segment operations, and diverse customer base provide resilience and a competitive advantage in the automotive aftermarket sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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