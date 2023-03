Automotive Solutions Will Be One of the Fastest-Growing End Markets for Semiconductors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The automotive market is expected to see a 14% compound annual growth rate for the semiconductor industry between 2021 and 2030. For 2022, automotive solutions made up nearly 14% of total semiconductor sales. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is a chip giant that hits the auto market and other fast-growing sectors, like the industrial and data center markets. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 30, 2023. The video was published on March 31, 2023.