Automotive Ventures Adds Chip Perry as Operating Partner

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Ventures , a leading automotive technology and mobility venture capital firm, today announced the addition of industry legend Chip Perry to its Operating Partner team. This latest appointment further demonstrates the firm's focus on attracting top talent to identify the best companies, drive outsized growth, and realize superior returns for investors.

Over the last 20+ years, Perry has led some of the most iconic automotive technology companies including AutoTrader.com, where he was the first employee in 1997 and served as founding CEO for 16 years. At AutoTrader.com, Perry helped create the digital auto classifieds and software ecosystem, organically grew the company from zero to $1 billion in revenue, 2,000 employees, and 20,000 dealer clients, and acquired several prominent companies including Kelley Blue Book and vAuto. Perry later served as CEO of TrueCar and CEO of A2Z Sync. Earlier in his career, as a Vice President of the LA Times, he led the team that launched one of the first online newspapers in 1993. He is currently on the board of CarTrade Tech, a publicly listed company in Mumbai, India, and A2Z Sync, and he previously served on the board of AutoTrader.co.uk .

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the industry's most accomplished and successful veterans to Automotive Ventures as we continue to strengthen the capabilities of our growing team," said Steve Greenfield, founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures. "Chip's deep expertise across automotive strategy, digital innovation, and scaled entrepreneurship will be invaluable as we continue to deliver differentiated outcomes for both our portfolio companies and our Limited Partners."

"After spending 25 years as an operator in the digital auto space, I'm excited to have this opportunity to help Steve grow his venture firm, which has made several promising investments and is seeing excellent deal flow," said Perry. "Along with Steve and his team, I look forward to leveraging my experience to identify and accelerate the growth of early stage AutoTech and mobility companies."

About Automotive Ventures

Automotive Ventures, a leading automotive technology and mobility Venture Capital firm, was founded in 2014 by Steve Greenfield, an industry expert on mergers, acquisitions, strategy and capital raises.

Automotive Ventures harnesses the knowledge and intuition that comes from 20+ years of automotive experience; oversight of more than $1 billion in acquisitions; and negotiation of hundreds of automotive software and data agreements.

Automotive Ventures is composed of a team of industry experts as employees, advisors, and investors who have built deep relationships with - and provide connections to - automotive industry decision-makers.

