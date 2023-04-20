|
20.04.2023 13:02:29
AutoNation Inc. Q1 Profit beats estimates
(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $288.7 million, or $6.07 per share. This compares with $362.1 million, or $5.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $6.40 billion from $6.75 billion last year.
AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $288.7 Mln. vs. $362.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.07 vs. $5.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.74 -Revenue (Q1): $6.40 Bln vs. $6.75 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AutoNation Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.04.23
|Why AutoNation Shares Are Sliding Today (Benzinga)
|
20.04.23
|Recap: AutoNation Q1 Earnings (Benzinga)
|
20.04.23
|AutoNation: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
19.04.23
|Earnings Preview: AutoNation (Benzinga)