AutoNation Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $286.4 million, or $5.72 per share. This compares with $387.1 million, or $5.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $319.2 million or $6.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $6.70 billion from $6.58 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $286.4 Mln. vs. $387.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.72 vs. $5.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.83 -Revenue (Q4): $6.70 Bln vs. $6.58 Bln last year.